'We're not just making up the numbers' - Catterick clerk eyes Cheltenham Festival glory again with new stable star

Fiona Needham is planning another crack at the St James's Place Festival Hunters' Chase with Sine Nomine , 22 years after landing the race known as the amateurs' Gold Cup.

She won as a jockey on her father Robin Tate's Last Option in 2002 and will return to Cheltenham with an eight-year-old who earned her festival trip with an impressive first run of the year at Wetherby.

Sine Nomine scored by 15 lengths under John Dawson on Saturday , making it three wins from five starts in hunter chases, and is a best-priced 20-1 for the March 15 contest.

"I suppose you could say one or two of the others might not have handled the ground and she quite liked it but she did make it look very easy," said Needham, who combines training a handful of horses in North Yorkshire with her duties as clerk of the course at Catterick.

"She's eight years old and you always used to say that's when jumpers came into their prime.

"We'd have been happy just to be in the frame so to do what she did was great. When I went to John on the course, we said we've got to go to Cheltenham now. The plan is to go straight there. She deserves to take her chance."

Five-time point-to-point winner Sine Nomine has suffered her only two defeats in chases at Cheltenham, but Needham said: "Her first hunter chase was there and she was a bit novicey.

"She ran well there last year but the race didn't pan out as I thought and she over-raced a bit. She's better off a quicker pace and I'm sure she'll get that in March.

"There are plenty of good horses in Britain and there are the Irish battalions as well, but it's exciting to go there with a chance. I hope we're not just making up the numbers."

Fiona Needham won on Last Option (right) at Cheltenham in 2002

Needham paid just £2,400 for Sine Nomine as an unraced three-year-old and said: "When we bought her she was only a little filly and the mare hadn't bred anything then. We just liked her outlook – we were lucky!"

She will be her first runner in the Cheltenham showpiece since Last Option finished third on his third shot at the race in 2003. Needham said: "When you try to find another horse to go, you realise how hard it is and what an achievement it was.

"It was great to win, but you don't appreciate it because you think another one will come along."

Sine Nomine carries the same colours as Last Option, but Dawson does not race in the aged woollen jumper that Needham famously wore two decades ago, which had been knitted by her grandmother and also adorned her father in his riding days.

"That jumper retired when Last Option did!" Needham said. "And John is six foot three and I'm about a foot shorter. I don't think it would reach his elbow!"

