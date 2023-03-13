'We'll be soft ground going into day one' - Cheltenham ground changed on eve of festival

The going at Cheltenham for day one of the festival on Tuesday has been changed to soft (from soft, good to soft in places) after 4mm of rain overnight.

Conditions on the Old course, which is used on Tuesday and Wednesday, dried out slightly on Sunday morning but moved back to soft on Monday morning.

Further showers totalling 2-3mm are forecast for the rest of Monday and should the forecast be right, clerk of the course Jon Pullin is expecting the festival to start on soft ground.

Speaking at 8am on Monday morning, he said: "The going has been updated to soft [from soft, good to soft in places] on the Old course and soft, good to soft in places [good to soft in places, soft in places] on the New course and cross-country course.

"We have a blustery day today - we're forecast gusts of 40-45 mph but as yet have not seen that - with another 2-3mm of rain and a light shower in the early hours of tomorrow but nothing too significant and then tomorrow it should be mainly dry through the day.

"If we get the rain that's forecast today we'll be soft ground going into day one."

The main complication for the week centres on cold temperatures on Wednesday morning, for which frost covers may need to be deployed before the second day.

Pullin said: "Temperatures are forecast to drop to -2C overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning but be back up to positive temperatures by 7-8am on Wednesday. We'll keep monitoring but at this stage there are no concerns.

"Wednesday should be largely dry but then there's a band of rain moving in and bringing showers on and off in the afternoon and through to Thursday, with volumes looking like 5-8mm through that period. Friday looks largely dry with an occasional shower."

