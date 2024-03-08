'We'll be making it a test' - Alan King hoping positive Edwardstone tactics can put Champion Chase rivals under pressure

A strong gallop and razor-sharp jumping will allow Edwardstone to put the big two in the Champion Chase under pressure, according to trainer Alan King.

El Fabiolo and Jonbon dominate the market at 4-9 and 100-30 respectively for the feature race on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

But with some questioning their jumping King is confident the one area in which Edwardstone definitely has an advantage is at his fences – and he fully intends to use it to advantage.

King is less sure whether it will be enough come the finishing line in the Betway-sponsored race over two miles, and he is far from underestimating the task facing the 2022 Arkle winner, but he is confident his stable star will be in front of his two rivals coming down the hill – and from there anything can happen.

Edwardstone bounced back to winning ways after a six-race losing streak at Newbury last time, when the switch to front-running tactics rejuvenated the ten-year-old and he jumped and galloped his rivals into submission in the Grade 2 Game Spirit Chase last month, winning by 40 lengths.

Jonbon's rider Nico de Boinville offered some fighting talk as part of the Racing Post Cheltenham Festival preview show on Sunday, questioning El Fabiolo's jumping and Edwardstone's ability to execute similarly aggressive tactics against higher-quality opposition.

Edwardstone en route to victory in the Game Spirit Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

De Boinville's comments were put to King, who said: "We'll leave that to Tom Cannon to sort out. We hope we can [use his jumping to put them under pressure], and there's a lot of pace on. I'd imagine the Tizzard horse [Elixir De Nutz] will be also pretty handy so we don't have to make the running, but we'll certainly be handy and making sure it's a test.

"He seems in good form and it's all gone very smoothly since Newbury. He looked very good there but, no disrespect to those horses, this is a whole different ball game taking on El Fabiolo and Jonbon."

Edwardstone's Newbury romp was rated just 1lb lower on Racing Post Ratings than his best performance when landing the 2022 Tingle Creek, and on his return to form King added: "His form wasn't that bad, his first two runs of the season were behind Jonbon and I've never felt the horse was gone.

"It didn't work when we tried him over two and a half. That was a bit of a disaster but he hasn't done a lot wrong over the course of his career."

King has 16 Cheltenham Festival winners to his name, including the 2007 Champion Chase with Voy Por Ustedes, and he takes a small but select team to Prestbury Park this year.

Exciting novice Favour And Fortune, who was second in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle in December, is 40-1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and 25-1 for the County Hurdle, while Emitom, who won on the same Newbury card as Edwardstone, is a 33-1 shot for the Pertemps Final.

King said: "Favour And Fortune is in the Supreme and we'll probably leave him in the County. I need to have a conversation over the weekend but I think I'd be favouring going for the Supreme, but that's not decided yet.

"Emitom is in the Pertemps. He won well at Newbury the other day but this would be tougher again. He's a possible at this stage and that's it."

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30 Cheltenham, Wednesday)

Paddy Power: 4-9 El Fabiolo, 100-30 Jonbon, 7 Edwardstone, 14 Captain Guinness, 20 Elixir De Nutz, 40 bar

