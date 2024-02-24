'We'll ask him the big question and see what happens' - Willie Mullins confirms Brown Advisory bid for Fact To File

Fact To File will contest the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at next month’s Cheltenham Festival, trainer Willie Mullins confirmed on Saturday.

Owned by JP McManus, Fact To File had been among the market leaders for both the Brown Advisory on the second day of the festival and for the Turners Novices’ Chase on the following day.

Fact To File defeated an out-of-sorts Gaelic Warrior in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Novice Chase over 2m5½f at Leopardstown this month under jockey Mark Walsh.

However, connections are preparing to step him up to three miles for the first time in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase with an eye to him potentially contesting the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup in the future.

Mullins said: “I think we’re happy to go for the Brown Advisory. He jumps, he stays and I just hope he’s not as keen as he was in Leopardstown, but I would imagine Mark would be able to settle him away there.

“Let’s get practice at the track and over those sorts of trips – it’s easy to come back or change afterwards. I think this year we’ll ask him the big question and see what happens.”

Fact To File is the general 5-4 favourite for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, a race Mullins last won with Monkfish in 2021.

Ginny's Destiny, trained by Paul Nicholls, is the general 5-2 favourite for the Grade 1 Turners Novices’ Chase, with Facile Vega the shortest of the Mullins-trained entries for the race at 7-2.

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (2.10, March 13)

Sky Bet: 6-4 Fact To File, 3 Stay Away Fay, 4 Grey Dawning, 9-2 Embassy Gardens, 11-2 Monty’s Star, 8 Facile Vega, 10 Meetingofthewaters, Gaelic Warrior, Ginny’s Destiny, 12 Broadway Boy, Nick Rockett, 16 bar

Read these next:

'He'll be a Gold Cup horse next year' - Aintree next for I Am Maximus but Mullins already dreaming of Cheltenham

Unbeaten Kalif Du Berlais 'has it all' says Paul Nicholls but Triumph bid unlikely after Adonis victory

I need a lie down - my head hurts working out Willie Mullins' running plans for the Cheltenham Festival

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.