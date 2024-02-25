'We never believed she would take us on this journey' - Love Envoi camp set for Cheltenham farewell before Aintree sale

Connections of Love Envoi are hoping she can sign off in style by upsetting firm festival fancy Lossiemouth at Cheltenham before being sold at auction in April.

Trained by Harry Fry, she is owned by a syndicate run by former jockey Noel Fehily and his old weighing room colleague Dave Crosse.

The eight-year-old was a festival winner two years ago when she landed the Mares' Novices' Hurdle under regular rider Johnny Burke and only Honeysuckle was too good for her in the Mares' ​Hurdle last season.