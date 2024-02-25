Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival
'We never believed she would take us on this journey' - Love Envoi camp set for Cheltenham farewell before Aintree sale

Love Envoi : has Warwick target on Saturday
Love Envoi: consistent mare was a festival heroine two years agoCredit: Mike Hewitt (Getty Images)

Connections of Love Envoi are hoping she can sign off in style by upsetting firm festival fancy Lossiemouth at Cheltenham before being sold at auction in April.

Trained by Harry Fry, she is owned by a syndicate run by former jockey Noel Fehily and his old weighing room colleague Dave Crosse.

The eight-year-old was a festival winner two years ago when she landed the Mares' Novices' Hurdle under regular rider Johnny Burke and only Honeysuckle was too good for her in the Mares' ​Hurdle last season.

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 25 February 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 10:41, 25 February 2024

