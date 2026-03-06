Watering begins on the New course at Cheltenham with conditions expected to be good to soft for opening day of festival

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Cheltenham clerk of the course Jon Pullin expects conditions to be around good to soft for the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival .

The going on the Old course was updated on Thursday morning, changing from soft, good to soft in places on Wednesday to a blanket description of good to soft.

Conditions on the New course are good to soft, with good in places, and racing is not taking place on that track until Thursday and Friday of the festival. Officials confirmed that watering began there this morning.

Despite 223mm of rainfall at Cheltenham since the start of the year , recent dry weather has prompted the decision to water the New course to prevent conditions becoming too quick later in the week.

Pullin said: “We will water an average of 6mm to 8mm and we will adjust that on quicker areas of the track.

“Cheltenham does dry quickly, although the moisture is still there under the surface. The New course has always been a little bit better ground than the Old course, hence the reason for some watering on it.

“If we leave the New course alone and don’t get very much rain until Wednesday or Thursday we could be far too quick. The watering we are doing is to put us in a position where we can react as the forecast firms up for the back end of the week."

Pullin added that Cheltenham had experienced one of its wettest starts to the year in recent times.

“We had a very wet start to the year, one of the wettest we’ve had here for a very long time. However, all we’ve seen in recent days is dry weather and that looks set to continue for another day or two.

“On the Old course, we are good to soft, and the New course is good to soft, good in places. All the courses have been drying in the last few days. There is a bit of drizzle expected today but nothing measurable.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Pullin added: “We always aim to start the festival with good to soft as the lead description and, with the weather we’ve got, it looks like we will be somewhere around that.”

Read more on the 2026 Cheltenham Festival:

'Horses like him are rare but it's quite nerve-racking - it's the Cheltenham Gold Cup, after all'

Gold Cup: star ratings and analysis for the signature race of the Cheltenham Festival

'I wouldn't swap him for any horse in the race' - Harry Cobden bullish about his chances of landing the Turners

Follow: Cheltenham day three confirmations LIVE!

Sign up to Racing Post+ now and receive 50% off the package of your choosing for six months ! This offer is available only to new and returning customers and is valid until midnight on Friday March 20. Subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you call our cancellation line to cancel. Sign up now.