Trainer-rider Bradley Gibbs has Premier Magic 'in tremendous form' as he bids to defend Cheltenham Hunter Chase crown

Premier Magic has Constitution Hill, El Fabiolo and Galopin Des Champs for company as horses out to follow-up last year's Cheltenham Festival wins and trainer-jockey Bradley Gibbs believes he has a strong chance of doing so in the St James's Place Festival Hunters' Chase .

Returned at 66-1, Premier Magic produced the biggest shock across the festival's 28 races when holding off Its On The Line for the Hertfordshire-based point trainer and he arrives in top form having won on his festival warm-up at Brocklesby Park earlier this month.

The 11-year-old, who followed up last season's festival success with victory on Cheltenham's Hunter Chase night, is 8-1 to become a back-to-back winner of the historic race which takes place directly after the Gold Cup on March 15.

Gibbs said: "He's all good, we'll definitely go as long as it all goes well from here on in. He's had two runs this season and looked great. It was only a three-runner race the last day but he did it very well. He's in tremendous form.

"I think he's in as good form as he was last season so he'll have a chance. I can't see why he can't run well. There doesn't seem to be many new horses coming through that look really impressive. There's no standout. Ferns Lock and Its On The Line look two nice ones but we'll see."

When striking at jump racing's pinnacle event last March, Gibbs said "things like this don't happen to people like me" in an emotional post-race interview, as the part-time trainer overcame challengers from the likes of the Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Paul Nicholls and Henry de Bromhead yards.

Gibbs had wanted to saddle stablemate Highway Jewel but when she encountered a setback, Premier Magic was given a shot.

He said: "I took him there the season before and thought we wouldn't be out of the first three. I rode him on the inside, everything got a bit tight and we got backed out of it. He didn't enjoy it and was pulled up. It wasn't the plan to go last season.

I knew he had that sort of ability, it's about getting it out of him and that's why we rode him so wide. Hopefully he can run well again."

