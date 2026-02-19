Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival

Tom Segal Live: put your questions to the top tipster for an exclusive subscriber Q&A

The Cheltenham Festival is fast bearing down upon us. The entries for the handicaps were made this week; once the weights are out next week, we’ll have nearly all the pieces in place. The big issue is working out how to decipher them.

That’s where Pricewise guru Tom Segal is ready to ride to your aid in a Q&A with Racing Post subscribers on Thursday, February 26. From 7pm, Tom will chat live to subscribers for two hours about all things Cheltenham – and more besides, on betting strategies and successes, if that’s what takes your fancy.

Got a question for Tom? You can ask it now via this link.

Not a subscriber? Sign up now to receive 35% off for a whole year, plus you'll also have access to an enormous range of top racing content just in time for the Cheltenham Festival.

Put your questions to Tom Segal ahead of a live Q&A

