'This is probably the best young horse I've had' - trainer bidding for Grade 1 glory with just his second ever Cheltenham Festival runner
Excitement is brewing at Noel Kelly's County Derry yard as he prepares the classy Apache Tribe for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, with the impressive Ayr winner the subject of plenty of ante-post market support.
After finishing fifth on his debut at Galway, Apache Tribe landed a Listowel bumper on the bridle in September and made his hurdling bow in a 2m4½f maiden hurdle at Ayr this month where he he didn't put a foot wrong en route to an easy 13-length victory.
Kelly is preparing him for a shot at Grade 1 glory on the Friday of the Cheltenham Festival and the six-year-old is now a general 16-1 chance having been as big as 50-1 after Ayr.
Cheltenham Festival
Last updated
