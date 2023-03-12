'They look ten times better than last year' - it's ominous for the home team as Ireland's stars gather on Sunday

It was, quite literally, the calm before the storm.

As Gordon Elliott's second lot trotted around Cheltenham's gallops at just after 9am, there was no need for heavy winter garments. The morning sun cast long shadows on the turf, while far in the distance a pocket of snow clung desperately to the highest peak of Cleeve Hill. Soon the snow will vanish, but with fierce winds, frost and rain in the forecast, boring weather is unlikely to be a feature of this festival week. Winners trained in Ireland undoubtedly will be.

If you're planning to back a few of Elliott's challengers, the vibes were certainly healthy on this serene Sunday. Twelve months ago, Elliott had been here. On this occasion, operations were overseen by assistant Mouse O'Ryan and the trainer's good friend Peter Nolan. As Tuesday runners and Cullentra's four cross-country candidates stretched their legs, the two lieutenants made clear they liked what they saw.