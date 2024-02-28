'There’s not much in England better than him' - Cheltenham under consideration for 60-length Devon National winner

Sara Bradstock has not ruled out last week's wide-margin Exeter winner Mr Vango taking his chance at Cheltenham, but said his participation would be confirmed only if the ground were testing.

Mr Vango demolished his rivals when winning the Devon National by 60 lengths last Friday and was cut to 20-1 (from 66) with the Betfair Sportsbook for the National Hunt Chase on March 12.

The eight-year-old's two wins have come on ground described as soft or heavy and Bradstock, whose husband Mark trained Coneygree to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2015, said: "The plan is to go to the National Hunt Chase if it’s soft enough, but we’re not going to take on all those Irish horses if it’s not.

"He’d be competitive on testing ground. I know there’s some hot Irish horses in there, but there’s not much in England that'd be better than him."

If Mr Vango did not get his ideal conditions at the festival, Bradstock identified other possible end-of-season targets for their staying chaser.

She said: "The owners have big ideas and we could possibly find a long-distance handicap and then go for the Scottish National or the bet365 Gold Cup if it’s soft. Four miles would be fine because he needs the stamina test."

Sara Bradstock expressed her relief when Mr Vango, who is now rated 132, received only a 12lb rise by the handicapper after his victory last time out under Ben Jones.

She added: "I’m delighted with that because I was terrified after he won by 60 lengths. I thought they were going to do something silly. I know people have made comparisons with Coneygree. Nobody is pretending he is Coneygree, but we’ve got another staying horse and we can make him happy, fit and jump well."

