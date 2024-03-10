Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

The jockey with a better Cheltenham strike-rate than Townend and De Boinville hoping to cause a Champion Hurdle shock

Richard Patrick: eight-day whip ban starts on Cheltenham Gold Cup day
Richard Patrick: gearing up for his first Champion Hurdle rideCredit: Edward Whitaker

Richard Patrick boasts a better Cheltenham strike-rate than Paul Townend, Nico de Boinville and Jack Kennedy, and hopes he can enhance his record on his first Unibet Champion Hurdle ride aboard Nemean Lion.

The jockey has a 19 per cent strike-rate at the course – higher than Townend's 13, De Boinville's 17 and Kennedy's 14 – and believes the Kerry Lee-trained Kingwell Hurdle winner is not just making up the numbers in Tuesday's feature. 

Townend will be on the odds-on favourite State Man, De Boinville aboard Iberico Lord and Kennedy on Irish Point in the contest for which eight were declared on Sunday. Colonel Mustard, Not So Sleepy, Zarak The Brave and Luccia make up the remainder of the field.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 10 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 14:00, 10 March 2024

