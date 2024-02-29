The Cheltenham Ultimate Guide is out on Friday - here's what you can expect

As jump racing's biggest event draws ever closer, the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide is the perfect dose to feed your festival appetite.

The 104-page bonanza is available in shops from Friday and is packed with expert opinion and advice from some of the sport's biggest names.

Digital subscribers will be able to access the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide as part of the Racing Post Weekender digital edition from 9pm on Thursday.

We have put together a dream team of Cheltenham preview panelists, including Paul Kealy, Maddy Playle and Johnny Dineen, each sharing their advice for every race at the festival.

Alongside the Racing Post's biggest names are a host of special guests including record-breaking amateur rider Patrick Mullins, Gold Cup-winning trainer Gordon Elliott, as well as Gary Moore and Megan Nicholls in our expert jury.

Among the brilliant content inside are the following:

Chris Cook sets the scene in the 100th year of the Gold Cup

Patrick Mullins is raring for the off

Tom Segal with his best bets for each day

James Willoughby on the best route to peak for the festival

Ross Brierley's take on the best and worst of the big meeting

Keith Melrose and Tom Park examine the handicaps

A special Upping The Ante with David Jennings and Johnny Dineen

Paul Kealy, Maddy Playle, Sam Hardy, Tom Park and Matt Williams have tips on all 28 races

With all that, plus so much more including cards, form and analysis - the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide is your essential piece of reading to get you excited for what promises to be an epic week at Prestbury Park.

Don't miss your invaluable companion to the Cheltenham Festival, out Friday, March 1.

