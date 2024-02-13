Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:40 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:40 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

Talking points: three takeouts on the day entries revealed for mares' races and novice outlook becomes clearer

Scratchings for eight novice races at the Cheltenham Festival as well as entries for the Mares' Chase and Mares' Novices' Hurdle were made on Tuesday. Here are three talking points to have arisen . . .

More Irish dominance of the mares markets 

The introduction of races restricted to mares at Cheltenham has played a major role in the Irish dominance of the recent festivals.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 13 February 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 19:40, 13 February 2024

iconCopy
more inCheltenham Festival
more inCheltenham Festival