Cheltenham countdown: Fact To File and Lossiemouth conundrums deepen and is the Supreme favourite vulnerable?
Summary
- The 2026 Cheltenham Festival gets under way in FOUR DAYS
- Fact To File and Lossiemouth remain in contention for Ryanair Chase and Mares' Hurdle
- Novice chaser Romeo Coolio retains option of taking on more experienced horses in the Ryanair
- All the market leaders confirmed for Stayers' Hurdle
- Watering to begin on the New course
GET IN TOUCH: email liveblog@racingpost.com with any thoughts ahead of the big week and let us know who you're backing
That's all folks!
We are another day closer to the 2026 Cheltenham Festival and tomorrow it's the big one, the Gold Cup!
Will Fact To File be supplemented? Will last year's winner Inothewayurthinkin be confirmed? How many of the 28 will remain after the confirmation stage?
Thank you all for your comments, I thoroughly enjoyed the Lossiemouth debate. I'm off to read Pricewise, study the Sandown cards for some pre-Cheltenham winners, but come back tomorrow when Lewis Porteous will be at the wheel on an action-packed Saturday!
Johnny and DJ's best bets of the festival
Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings give their opinions on the big action this weekend and at Cheltenham in the latest instalment of Johnny v DJ.
The can't-miss column has a very strong Cheltenham feel to it this week and here is an example of the strong opinions offered up by the dynamic duo.
The Supreme sets the tone for punters next week - is Old Park Star a good thing to get favourite backers off to a flyer?
Johnny: It's red-hot this year and I'm finding it hard to equate the British and Irish form. My guess is that an Irish horse will win, so the answer is a firm no about Old Park Star. He's definitely not a good thing. He has yet to encounter the sort of opposition he’s facing on Tuesday and my gut feeling is that, even though he's a very good horse, I don't think he's a top one and he'll come up short.
DJ: He's definitely not a good thing, but I wouldn't be as cold as you about his prospects, Johnny. Maybe Mighty Park is another Faugheen, and El Cairos or Mydaddypaddy could tap him for toe, but he's still put up two pretty awesome displays at Cheltenham and Haydock and on each of his three starts for Nicky Henderson he has outperformed the market and maybe even stable expectations. Don't forget he was 11-2 for his stable debut at Kempton. He deserves to be favourite and he's probably just about the most likely winner.
Read the full Johnny v DJ here as they reveal their Cheltenham Festival bankers and a handicap Lucky 15 each, as well as their usual weekend fancies.
Market report
It's been a relatively quiet betting day on the festival front.
In terms of big moves, there are none. Anzadam has shortened to 16-1 (from 22) for the Champion Hurdle, Jetara has been trimmed into 25-1 (from 33) for the Mares' Hurdle and Willie Mullins' only runner in the Kim Muir, Road To Home, is into 20-1 (from 25).
Romeo Coolio is one who has gone the other way, with the remaining presence of Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior meaning the talented novice has been pushed out to 9-1 (from 13-2) for the Ryanair.
Talking of bankers...
Talking of bankers, who is yours? Get in touch via liveblog@racingpost.com and let me know your banker, your best ante-post position, and one favourite you really want to take on.
I'll start. My banker is The New Lion, I think he's a very talented animal in an otherwise weak race. That may be clouded by the fact he is my best ante-post position though! As for a favourite to take on, Majborough was top of my list but I'm a little less sure with Marine Nationale no longer running.
Kopek Des Bordes, Final Demand and Bambino Fever all present the same conundrum to me. They are all clearly talented with festival form. They've all clearly not been the best in their division this season, but are trained by an utter menace and the question is do I trust my eyes, or do I trust Willie to turn it around?
I'm also still in the market for opinions on the Stayers' Hurdle to sway me and whether or not you'd supplement Fact To File for the Gold Cup?
British success at the festival?
Talking of British success at the festival, one of Britain's very best chances is No Drama This End in the Turners on the Wednesday.
My colleague Andrew Dietz spoke to wonderjockey Harry Cobden about his mount and he said: "At this stage looking at the week, he'd be the most exciting one I'm riding for Paul.
"I'm very much looking forward to it as he's got the best form in the book, certainly from this side of the water. I wouldn't swap him for any horse in the race.
"I've loved the way he's gone through his races, his jumping has been very good and he's got a brilliant mind, so I've got a lot of faith in him. I think he'll take a lot of beating."
You can read the full article here.
If you'd like to delve a bit further back on one of Britain's bankers of the week, the Bloodstock team have also spoken to legendary point-to-point, and Cheltenham Festival-winning, rider Will Biddick who owned, trained and rode him for his 23-length point-to-point success!
Tom Peacock has produced a brilliant piece and you can read it here: 'We just think it's amazing the horse has come through our yard’ - Will Biddick still enjoying a life without Drama
Money suggests Fact To File is Ryanair-bound?
Coral report trading today suggests Fact To File is only going to run in one race, with the shortest-priced favourite of the week shortening into 8-13 (from 4-6) with the firm.
"Fact To File is currently the shortest priced ante-post favourite we have for any of next week's Festival races, with the recent support for JP McManus's star strongly suggesting he will be bidding for back-to-back Ryanair victories rather than going for Gold next week," said Coral's David Stevens.
Stevens also reported money for the Dan Skelton-trained Supremely West for the Pertemps, with the favourite cut into 4-1 (from 9-2).
Stevens added: "Supremely West has been one of the best backed handicap contenders since the weights were unveiled, and it's a gamble that shows no sign of easing just yet."
Jockey booking of note in the Kim Muir
We've arrived at the Rosconn Group Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase, and it truly has been a case of saving the longest name until last!
I enjoyed Keith's Waterford Whispers shout, and will remind you (from very painful personal experience) he was heavily backed into favouritism for the 2024 Martin Pipe, going off at 100-30 and finding only the now 153-rated, Grade 2-winning, Grade 1-second-by-a-head, Brown Advisory third and Grand National hope Better Days Ahead too good.
He did that off 133 and comes here two years older and stronger off 137. Better Days Ahead was rated 140 that day and on that piece of form alone he would have an excellent chance. Watch out to see who rides, because if Derek O'Connor opts to ride him he will be seriously well backed.
Only two jockeys are currently confirmed for the race, Paul Nicholls has his daughter Olive on Il Ridoto, while Warren Greatrex has booked Finny Maguire, son of legendary rider Adrian Maguire, to partner 12-1 hope Herakles Westwood. With 96 winners in Britain and Ireland under rules he is one of the most experienced amateur riders available.
Bit of an imposition
Stayers' Hurdle contender Impose Toi, who has won his Pertemps Qualifier, the Long Distance and Long Walk Hurdles and finished second in the Cleeve and is consequently rated 159, poses something of a quandary at the top of the weights for the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle after being left in today, as my good colleague Tom Park points out.
It should be impossible to have enjoyed the season he has and not run in a Grade 1, no-one else would even consider it, but Tom writes: "Impose Toi has been confirmed for both the Stayers' Hurdle and the Pertemps Network Final.
"Connections of runners in the Pertemps Final, particularly at the bottom of the weights, will have a keen eye on declarations because he his participation has a huge influence on the weights.
"If he runs in the Stayers' Hurdle then the weights in the Pertemps will go up by 7lb, assuming Staffordshire Knot runs as expected, and by at least 11lb if he comes out as well."
Tomorrow's big question, today!
The Ryanair is a funny one in that if Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior turn up here it's one race, if neither of them do it's a completely different race – and if only one of them does it's not even a race at all!
That Willie could field neither and still run horses as good as Il Etait Temps, Energumene and Impaire Et Passe is simply staggering and bizarrely we'll learn more about the Ryanair at tomorrow's Gold Cup confirmations and supplements stage than we will the same stage for the race itself.
That is going to be tomorrow's big question isn't it, will Fact To File be supplemented for the Gold Cup? I don't know how you don't myself, imagine having the favourite for the Gold Cup and not even running him.
He's a beast of a horse, that Irish Gold Cup performance was awesome, he loves Cheltenham and Galopin Des Champs isn't half as imposing as he was last year.
Imperial Commander won a Ryanair en route to a Gold Cup and it's an open year. Surely they have to take their chance? Would you pay £25,000 to add Fact To File to the Gold Cup, or stick with the Ryanair?
(Obviously in this hypothetical situation you are as rich as JP McManus, because us mere mortals wouldn't be parting with that sort of money to change our mind on anything!)
Who will be king of the stayers?
The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle is a race that deeply intrigues me.
The last two winners, and last year's one-two, are back in Bob Olinger and Teahupoo. The young pretenders Honesty Policy, Kabral Du Mathan and Ma Shantou are emerging, and the horse who has arguably had the best season of the lot of them, Impose Toi, is something of a forgotten horse!
Teahupoo to me is the one to beat of the golden oldies, he's three years younger than Bob and more versatile. Bob landed on the perfect race for him last year and it's unlikely with both him and Kabral Du Mathan looking dangerous if they go a crawl that'll be allowed to happen again.
You should probably back Honesty Policy because for the life of me I can't see why he should be second favourite for this and that usually means they're a good thing! This is a good race and he's miles off it in my humble opinion. Given Impose Toi's a 16-1 shot and beat him comfortably in the Long Walk you'd have to be convinced he's improving a bundle from that run and the fact he went off favourite suggests they didn't think they'd left loads to work on. I can't have that myself.
I like Impose Toi as a horse, and 16-1 feels like an over-reaction to his run in the Cleeve as he was still second, but Ma Shantou looked very good that day and I feel he beat more than Kabral Du Mathan did in the Relkeel. That said, I interviewed Harry Skelton for last Sunday's The Big Read and I couldn't fit the full quote in the piece but he said: "The question mark with him is, will he stay?
"I'll tell you what, when you go down to two out, you'll think he's going to stay. Do you know what I mean? I'm not sure anything will be travelling better. It's just whether then, from turning in, whether he really sees it out? But he's a young horse, he's on the up."
I'm open to changing my mind on this one, but if you made me make a decision today (you're not, but figuratively because I'm doing it to myself for the content!) then I'd side with Teahupoo. None of the young guns convince me and there's levels to this game and looking good and being good are different. We know Teahupoo is good.
How do you see it, this is the race I'm most open to changing my mind on so get your cases in for whoever you fancy by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com.
Your views: it's not all one-sided
The beauty of racing is there's always someone with a different opinion and Stephen Hodgkinson has put forward the case for keeping Lossiemouth in the Mares' Hurdle.
He writes: "I hope she runs in Mares' Hurdle and comes home six lengths clear, instead of trailing in fourth or fifth in the Champion and everybody then saying she's just not in that class. She's a very good two and a half mile mare."
It's a fair point, I do have one question though, are we underestimating Wodhooh? I know Lossie beat her at Aintree last year, but is it a given if Lossiemouth runs in the Mares' she wins it or is Wodhooh good enough to trouble her?
Your views: the Lossiemouth question is on everyone's lips
Just 14 left in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, with Lossiemouth among them, and I've said my bit there so I'm handing this spot over to more of you.
Jack from Newcastle has been in touch and says: "Hi Stuart. My views! Of course Lossiemouth should be running in the Champion Hurdle. Should have last year. I found the Mares' Hurdle of 2025 a joyless anti climax. I also think it would be poor if they skipped it again - especially after saying last year they'd go for the Champion in 2026.
"But it is important we don't over criticise trainer and owner, as I have done in the past on this. This is a problem entirely of the Festival's own making. Adding such races has made the best races less competitive and it is as simple as that."
It is hard to argue this is what Cheltenham had in mind when they introduced the Mares' Hurdle. I will say this in their defence, it probably isn't a coincidence the creation of the Mares' Hurdle has coincided with mares like Epatante, Honeysuckle, Lossiemouth and Brighterdaysahead being kept in training, so it is in that sense contributing massively.
And Grade 1 Cheltenham Festival-winning black type is hugely motivating to breeders, so you can understand choosing the easier option with mares in particular, because they can still breed after racing. The race is almost a victim of it's own successful impact, but unless you put a 150 cap on it and remove its Grade 1 status this is going to keep being a problem.
I think I've found the winner of the Golden Miller
Up next let's look at the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, because naming it the Slade Steel Benefit Chase would look bad when he wins by seven!
All I'm hearing is how nailed on his stablemate Koktail Divin is, but Slade Steel was a dominant and well-backed winner of the Supreme as recently as two years ago, has spent the best part of a year off injured and looks a horse whose entire campaign makes a lot more sense when looked at from the vantage point of him turning up here rated 146.
Are there lots of well-handicapped progressive young horses in the race with a bit in hand, absolutely! But if there's a 160+ horse it's him. Maybe injury has robbed him of that ceiling and what we've seen is just him, but he's gone off short prices and travelled like a good thing the last twice so at 8-1 I'm happy chancing the talent's still there.
No-one gets them to peak for Cheltenham quite like Henry de Bromhead!
Let's go deep diving!
Keith's analysis makes for an ideal segue into what we've learned from today's confirmations stage, so let's take it race by race.
Up first is the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle and honestly, not that much. All the principals remain but I have to say, I'm not sure I understand why Bambino Fever's odds on to beat a mare in Oldschool Outlaw who beat her fair and square at Naas before Christmas, has since been bought by JP McManus and won a Grade 3 emphatically?
I get Bambino Fever won the bumper last year and Cheltenham form counts for a lot, and no-one's queuing up to take on Willie Mullins and Paul Townend a week out, but they should be much closer in the market than they currently are and at 4-1 (versus 4-5) I'd side with Oldschool Outlaw.
Can anyone explain to me why Bambino Fever's so short?
Betting editor Keith Melrose with his post-confirmation thoughts
No earth-moving stories form the confirmations, as we have come to expect. They're better for musing, really, and in giving them a good look over as they came in this morning a few thoughts jumped out at me.
It is now Brown Advisory or nothing (at Cheltenham) for Wendigo. I am still hoping the latter, even if it would leave the Brown Advisory without serious British interest once again. To my mind this horse has his pick of top staying handicap chases off a mark of 147.
Waterford Whispers, not Jeriko Du Reponnet, will be Kim Muir favourite on the day. JP McManus' last winner of this race was Inothewayurthinkin, who won the Gold Cup of course, and the three before him all finished second in the Grand National. Jeriko Du Reponet was always a bit of a default favourite, after it was spotted he had taken the Johnnywho route, and Waterford Whispers has that bit more star quality.
The Skelton trio taken out of the Ryanair - Panic Attack, Thistle Ask and Protektorat - have all earned the right not to take on Willie Mullins' most jacked set of entries. They are Skelton's three top earners this season and the second, fourth and 19th in all of Britain and Ireland. Skelton has enough of a cushion in the trainers' standings that he can pick up other races this spring with these horses. I'm already looking forward to Thistle Ask at Sandown in the Celebration Chase.
Your views: Lossie to the Champion!
This is what I love to see, if you're going to tell me I'm wrong do it like Jeremy!
This is fantastic, well argued, strong opinions and good points well made. Top marks, do write in again!
Jeremy is with David, he not only wants Lossiemouth in the Champion Hurdle, that's where he thinks she will run – I so hope you're right Jeremy. He says:
"Good afternoon Stuart,
"It looks odds on to me that Lossiemouth will contest the Champion Hurdle in preference to the Mares' Hurdle. She will never get a better chance of winning a Champion Hurdle with both Sir Gino and Constitution Hill out of the race.
"She has beaten Brighterdaysahead before, has a perfect Cheltenham record, unlike that opponent, receives seven pounds from The New Lion (who is also better over further) and most crucially of all the ground is likely to be riding softer on the Old Course on the opening day of the Festival.
"The one other factor which would surely help make this decision is the vast discrepancy in the prize-money between the two races. Winning the Mares' Hurdle is adding nothing new to her CV, having already won this race twice before.
"I can’t believe Rich Ricci is going to turn down this gilt-edged opportunity for Lossiemouth, although I fully accept that she is more effective over the longer trip. We will now just have to wait until Sunday morning to see whether my views are borne out.
"Sorry I couldn’t be more succinct in my assessment of the predicament facing Messrs Mullins and Ricci.
"Kind regards, Jeremy Alexander."
Never apologise for not being succinct Jeremy, not to me! I couldn't be accused of keeping it tight myself and each point adds weight. I have more faith in her running in the Champion Hurdle now than I did before your email!
Your views: What should Willie do?
David from Birkenhead has been in touch and I think it's safe to say he, like a lot of us I suspect, would like Lossiemouth to run in the Champion Hurdle for which she is still entered and is judged a 7-2 shot by bookmakers compared to the 5-4 available about her for the Mares' Hurdle.
He writes: "I’m just going come straight out with it, Willie Mullins has to run Lossiemouth in the Champion Hurdle this year. She should have been in it last year, and would have won, wouldn’t she? Surely he doesn’t make the same mistake again?"
Well David, I think you're right, she would have won it last year. I also fear you're wrong, and I suspect he will make the same 'mistake' again.
See, the issue with Willie is he'll say something along the lines of 'I ran her in the Mares' Hurdle and she won it, how was that a mistake?' He very much takes the approach 'all winners at Cheltenham are equal, regardless of the race' and in terms of being the meeting's top trainer – which is what he's there to be in his defence – he's not wrong.
We all know winning a Champion Hurdle is more prestigious than a Mares' Hurdle, but they both count as 1 on the scoreboard he cares about and that's why I think he'll do exactly what we all want him not to! I hope I'm wrong, please prove me wrong Willie!
Here's a poll question: what race do you all think she WILL run in? (Not where do you want her to run, but where do you think they'll run her?)
Your views: Gareth's taking it to the Rex
Gareth's been in touch and he's started with a joke so I already like him. Here's what he has to say:
"Hello Mr live blog, are you a relative of Joe Bloggs by the way?
"I’m glued to the confirmations every morning this week. I’ve got Rexem at 50’s in the Kim Muir after a very conservative ride at Musselburgh last time so I’m hoping he’s (A) gonna remain in contention today and (B) sneak in at 48 hour decs, then (C) romp home by 20 lengths next Thursday.
"The first two parts have varying degrees of probability, the last one none, so I’ll settle for a nose!
"Regards, Gareth."
My only qualm Gareth is this is MY blog and I'm meant to be the funny one, stop stealing my thunder!
On to more important matters, yes, Joe's my uncle. Doesn't speak often but when he does he's worth listening to.
As for the John McConnell beast Rexem, well you've nailed (A) so we're discussing a theory with a 100 per cent strike rate and it should be treated as such until proven otherwise.
He's currently last of the 36 entries, but with a field safety limit of 24 runners you might be encouraged to know only 23 ran in last year's race and only 22 the year before.
In fact you have to go all the way back to 2017 for the last time the race filled so it might be touch and go and you'll no doubt be in for a nervous wait, but (B) has a decent shot of coming off. And if you get (A) and (B) up it'd be rude of (C) not to cop too.
Best of luck Gareth and, to the rest of you, the bar has been set! This is the level of wit and insight I want you striving for, ten out of ten stuff. You can get in touch via email: liveblog@racingpost.com.
News straight from the trainer's mouth
Right, have you got your head around all that? It's a lot to take in so before we dive into it I'm just going to change tact slightly and bring you all a snippet of news as this feels like a good point to catch our breath.
My colleague Andrew Dietz is writing The Big Story to set-up Saturday's mouthwatering pre-Cheltenham action and has spoken to Olly Murphy for the piece. Out of that chat he picked up an interesting piece of information as Resplendent Grey looks on course to run in handicap company at Cheltenham next week rather than take his chance in the Gold Cup.
Trainer Olly Murphy said: "I'm leaning towards the Ultima and I think his owner Roger Skan is as well. If he gets out the gate and gets into a rhythm, he'll have a chance."
As an aside, it would also pave the way for Sean Bowen, who's set to ride Haiti Couleurs in the Gold Cup, to maintain his partnership with Resplendent Grey. The pair were fourth behind Haiti Couleurs in last year's National Hunt Chase before winning the bet365 Gold Cup and they won the Colin Parker on their first start of the season.