That's all folks!

Bob Olinger (right) leads home a Robcour one-two from Teahupoo in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann

The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle is a race that deeply intrigues me.

The last two winners, and last year's one-two, are back in Bob Olinger and Teahupoo. The young pretenders Honesty Policy, Kabral Du Mathan and Ma Shantou are emerging, and the horse who has arguably had the best season of the lot of them, Impose Toi, is something of a forgotten horse!

Teahupoo to me is the one to beat of the golden oldies, he's three years younger than Bob and more versatile. Bob landed on the perfect race for him last year and it's unlikely with both him and Kabral Du Mathan looking dangerous if they go a crawl that'll be allowed to happen again.

You should probably back Honesty Policy because for the life of me I can't see why he should be second favourite for this and that usually means they're a good thing! This is a good race and he's miles off it in my humble opinion. Given Impose Toi's a 16-1 shot and beat him comfortably in the Long Walk you'd have to be convinced he's improving a bundle from that run and the fact he went off favourite suggests they didn't think they'd left loads to work on. I can't have that myself.

I like Impose Toi as a horse, and 16-1 feels like an over-reaction to his run in the Cleeve as he was still second, but Ma Shantou looked very good that day and I feel he beat more than Kabral Du Mathan did in the Relkeel. That said, I interviewed Harry Skelton for last Sunday's The Big Read and I couldn't fit the full quote in the piece but he said: "The question mark with him is, will he stay?

"I'll tell you what, when you go down to two out, you'll think he's going to stay. Do you know what I mean? I'm not sure anything will be travelling better. It's just whether then, from turning in, whether he really sees it out? But he's a young horse, he's on the up."

I'm open to changing my mind on this one, but if you made me make a decision today (you're not, but figuratively because I'm doing it to myself for the content!) then I'd side with Teahupoo. None of the young guns convince me and there's levels to this game and looking good and being good are different. We know Teahupoo is good.

Teahupoo winning the 2024 Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham Credit: Edward Whitaker

How do you see it, this is the race I'm most open to changing my mind on so get your cases in for whoever you fancy by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com.