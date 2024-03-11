Supreme Novices' Hurdle predictions and tips: why this horse can win
The 2024 Cheltenham Festival gets under way on Tuesday and our experts have had their say on the curtain-raiser, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30). Who will come out on top?
Forecast odds: 7-2
By Justin O'Hanlon
The rerouting of Ballyburn to Wednesday completely opens up this race, but chances are I might have fancied Firefox in any case.
His performances earlier in the season over this trip, including a comfortable defeat of Ballyburn in a Fairyhouse maiden, were those of a high-class and progressive novice. Connections seem quietly confident that they have him back to that level and he will take all the beating.
Jeriko Du Reponet
By Charlie Huggins
Forecast odds: 7-1
A lot has been made of Nicky Henderson's recent form but the Seven Barrows trainer had gone through a 23-runner spell without a winner up to the Saturday before Constitution Hill's success in the Supreme two years ago. Henderson has won the festival opener on three occasions since 2016 and Jeriko Du Reponet could strengthen that record.
The form of his Grade 2 victory last time has been franked with the runner-up, Lump Sum, beating the third-placed Fiercely Proud in the Dovecote at Kempton. Even El Elefante, who finished last of five behind Jeriko Du Reponet in the rearranged Rossington Main has won since. I think the higher quality opposition will bring out the best in him.
By Harry Wilson
Came with a big reputation after winning an Irish point-to-point by 11 lengths, and duly showed that faith was not misplaced in winning comfortably on his first two starts over hurdles.
He had to work hard when upped in class at Doncaster last time, but he was nicely on top at the finish to beat a pair of two-time winners on ground that was probably too quick for him and in a race that was slowly run (he'd have preferred more pace to aim at).
The runner-up and third that day have since filled the first two places in a Grade 2 to bolster the form and this test should be right up his street.
Tullyhill
Forecast odds: 3-1
By Tom Park
Willie Mullins will have taken a fair bit of persuading to switch Ballyburn to the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle and I suspect Paul Townend was key to that decision. He must have been keen to ride both and I think Tullyhill has a great chance here.
His jumping was much slicker at Punchestown last time and his front-running style will be suited to this course and distance. Take away his hurdling debut over 2m6f and he has barely put a foot wrong, plus he will like the soft ground.
Slade Steel
Forecast odds: 5-1
By Joe Eccles
The soft ground and likely strong pace will make stamina come to the fore in this year's Supreme, and Slade Steel looks best equipped to handle the challenge.
Henry De Bromhead's six-year-old took a Grade 2 over 2m4f at Navan in December before beating all bar the high-class Ballyburn in a Leopardstown Grade 1 when dropped back to 2m.
There looks nothing with Ballyburn's ability in this line-up and on Racing Post Ratings Slade Steel sets the standard.
By Jack Haynes, reporter
Proven stamina can be an asset in the Supreme and Slade Steel boasts heavy-ground winning form over 2m4f.
He was brushed aside by Ballyburn at the Dublin Racing Festival last time but he finished clear of the rest and does not have that rival to worry about in the festival opener.
Connections feel he could be better on a sounder surface but Slade Steel is versatile in that respect and should make a bold bid.
