'Stamina won't be an issue, but speed might be!' - Ted Walsh back in search of more festival glory with Gaoth Chuil

Twenty-seven years after Commanche Court won the Triumph Hurdle, legendary broadcaster Ted Walsh is back on the hunt for his third Cheltenham Festival winner, this time with his improving mare Gaoth Chuil .

She is now fighting it out for favouritism for the Pertemps Network Final after being allocated a mark of 136, just 3lb higher than her Irish rating.

Commanche Court was successful in 1997, while Any Second Now won the Kim Muir for Walsh in 2019, and it is all systems go for Gaoth Chuil, who was trimmed to 7-1 (from 8) by Sky Bet after the handicap weights were revealed on Tuesday afternoon.