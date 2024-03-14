Soft ground expected for Cheltenham Gold Cup but showers forecast ahead of festival's final day

The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup is anticipated to be run on soft ground on Friday but there are showers forecast overnight.

Conditions were soft on Thursday for the first day the New course was used during the fixture. The ground had been more testing at the start of the week with Tuesday and Wednesday's action taking place on the Old course.

There was less than 1mm of rain recorded during racing on Thursday and the track is forecast between 2-3mm of rain overnight while showers are forecast before the action gets under way at 1.30pm.

Clerk of the course Jon Pullin said: "Towards the end of racing we've had a little bit of rain, but we're forecast showers off and on through the night. We'll wait and see what we get in the morning.

"It's soft ground at the moment and we'll see what we get and go from there. I wouldn't have thought it [the ground] would change too much but it depends on what we get if the forecast is right. Some forecasts suggest there could be showers in the morning but we'll get a better idea later on.

"The showers look to be more through the morning, there might be the odd shower in the afternoon. If we're going to get any rain, it'd be before racing."

Five jockeys in the Pertemps picked up a day's ban and Jack Kennedy and Charlie Deutsch were given three-day suspensions for careless riding.

Kennedy was penalised for his winning ride in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle ride on Teahupoo, and Deutsch for causing interference on Frero Banbou in the TrustATrader Plate.

