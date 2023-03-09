Shishkin's preparation is very unlike Henderson - and it shows why Ryanair favourite has to be opposed

All the talk in the run-up to this year’s festival has been about the strength of the Willie Mullins stable, but what about Nicky Henderson? While he might not have the depth of talent to compete with Mullins, he looks set to saddle arguably the two star attractions of the week.

Constitution Hill is the most exciting horse running across all four days and will go into the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday with 8lb in hand of his nearest rival State Man on Racing Post Ratings.

And on Thursday Shishkin looks set to line up with a similar amount in hand. Assuming Chacun Pour Soi – who is entered on Saturday at Navan – doesn’t run, Shishkin will be 7lb ahead of his nearest rival in the Ryanair Chase and he is evidently a class apart.