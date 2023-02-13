Ryanair Chase favourite Allaho ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival with an abdominal bleed

Two-time Ryanair Chase winner Allaho has been ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival after suffering an abdominal bleed, trainer Willie Mullins has announced.

The Cheveley Park-owned nine-year-old was the red-hot favourite for the Grade 1 next month, but will not bid for a hat-trick of wins in the race.

Allaho has not been seen since easily winning the Punchestown Gold Cup last April, having also missed earlier targets this season due to a previous setback.

He had been a dominant winner of the Ryanair Chase for the past two years, winning by 12 lengths in 2021 before an easy 14-length success under Paul Townend last year.

His potential rivals next month included stablemate Blue Lord and the Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin, who is set to step up in trip in this Saturday's Ascot Chase.

Cheveley Park Stud could still be represented in the race by Down Royal Champion Chase winner Envoi Allen, who has not been seen since finishing a well-beaten seventh in the King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Read these next:

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly. You can also follow the Racing Post on Twitter (@RacingPost) to get the latest alerts

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.