Row over travel incentive may result in French raider missing Friday's Triumph Hurdle

A row has broken out between Jockey Club Racecourses and French-based trainer James Grassick which may result in his Szafran being taken out of Friday's Triumph Hurdle .

Grassick is upset that a travel incentive of £2,000, offered to him by Cheltenham last month, was withdrawn by phone last Friday after officials had reviewed his horse's form.

Later that same day, in response to a dismayed email from Grassick, Cheltenham confirmed the travel incentive would still be paid if Szafran lines up in the race. But the episode has evidently soured Grassick on the idea of coming over from his Normandy base.