Rock My Way owner-trainer Hosie relishing Cheltenham challenge as he lines up new jockey

Tom Scudamore's recent retirement has opened the door for Nick Scholfield to ride live Albert Bartlett contender Rock My Way, who has Syd Hosie counting down the days until next month's Cheltenham Festival.

Hosie has been involved in racing as an owner for many years, but began saddling runners last year and he has enjoyed a handful of winners from his base in Dorset.

His most high-profile success came at Cheltenham in January, when Rock My Way won a Grade 2 novice hurdle, a result that had Hosie literally jumping for joy.