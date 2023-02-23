Rock My Way owner-trainer Hosie relishing Cheltenham challenge as he lines up new jockey
Rock My Way: promising five-year-old is reported to be thrivingCredit: Edward Whitaker
Tom Scudamore's recent retirement has opened the door for Nick Scholfield to ride live Albert Bartlett contender Rock My Way, who has Syd Hosie counting down the days until next month's Cheltenham Festival.
Hosie has been involved in racing as an owner for many years, but began saddling runners last year and he has enjoyed a handful of winners from his base in Dorset.
His most high-profile success came at Cheltenham in January, when Rock My Way won a Grade 2 novice hurdle, a result that had Hosie literally jumping for joy.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 23 February 2023Last updated 18:43, 23 February 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement