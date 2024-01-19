Racing professionals provide their best ante-post tip for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival - including 20-1 and 25-1 shots

The Cheltenham Festival is looming into view and in less than two months we will get to watch the likes of Constitution Hill and Galopin Des Champs at the home of jump racing. The fields for the biggest races are already beginning to take shape and with that in mind, we asked a number of leading racing figures, from broadcasters to owners, as well as our own tipsters to provide their best ante-post selections . . .

Johnny Dineen

Ballyburn

Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, March 12

Best odds: 7-1

I'm willing to take a chance that Ballyburn lays down a market in the 2m novice hurdle division at the Dublin Racing Festival. The division is still waiting for a horse to really nail down their claim as a bombproof favourite and I can see Ballyburn doing just that at Leopardstown. His current price looks big and if his next race goes well, he will likely go off at a fraction of those odds on the day.