Queens Gamble ruled out of Mares' Novices' Hurdle and remainder of the season

The Harry Derham-trained Queens Gamble will miss the Cheltenham Festival and the remainder of the season.

The six-year-old, who was a general 12-1 shot for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle , has had a minor setback.

Owned by Alex Frost and Ed Galvin, Queens Gamble was one of the leading British hopefuls for the 2m1f contest on March 14 after claiming a third hurdles win in a Listed contest at Taunton in December. That victory made it two from two for Derham after she won at Kempton on her first start for the yard in November.

Derham said on Wednesday: "Graham [Baines, head lad] found a bit of heat in her legs on Monday and although they scanned fine yesterday, heat is never a good sign in a leg. You can either risk her for the sake of running in two weeks' time, or you give her a break now. She has her whole career ahead of her and the decision by her owners and I was an absolute no-brainer."

Formerly trained by Oliver Sherwood, Queens Gamble won two bumpers at Cheltenham and finished 12th of 21 in last season's Champion Bumper before her switch to Derham at the start of the campaign.

He added: "She'll be out for the rest of this season but she'll be back in training in the middle of the summer ready for autumn.

"Her whole career is in front of her. I'm disappointed for her owners but at the same time this could be an awful lot worse. It's not the end of the world by any means and she's going to be fine which is the main thing."

Derham could still be represented at the festival with the likes of Shared , Imagine and the Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell-owned Givemefive .

Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Cheltenham, March 14)

Sky Bet: 2-1 Brighterdaysahead, 5-2 Jade Du Grugy, 7-2 Dysart Enos, 10 Golden Ace, 12 Fun Fun Fun, 16 Spindleberry, Aston Martini, 20 bar

Read these next:

Cheltenham Festival handicaps: who are the key players and what were last year's cut off points?

Constitution Hill a major doubt for Champion Hurdle after dirty scope and below-par workout leaves Nicky Henderson stunned

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.