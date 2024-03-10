Previews and tips for all 28 races at the Cheltenham Festival

Tuesday

After so much noise, attention to girths, jig-jogging and jostling for position, we are almost under starter’s orders for the best week of the racing year. Unlike last year, we do not have warm or red-hot favourites for three of the first four races.

With Ballyburn’s entrance to the arena delayed until Wednesday, Slade Steel is left top of the Supreme ratings for Henry de Bromhead, thanks to his seven-length second to Ballyburn in the 2m Grade 1 at Leopardstown last month, but Willie Mullins can still call upon, among others, the rapidly improving Mystical Power, who is the first foal of Champion Hurdle winner Annie Power, and Tullyhill, who won easily on his last two starts.

Gordon Elliott’s Firefox is the only horse to have beaten Ballyburn and has excuses (2m4f and “he wasn’t right”) for his Grade 1 defeat last time. Jeriko Du Reponet is unbeaten for Nicky Henderson and Tellherthename has twice looked good when long odds-on at Huntingdon.