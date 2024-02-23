'One for the future' - David Pipe to start exciting new six-figure French import in Cheltenham Festival Grade 1
David Pipe is not concerned about pitching his new €310,000 recruit Jamaico into Grade 1 company on his stable debut at the Cheltenham Festival next month.
The five-year-old was purchased after winning a Auteuil chase impressively in June for Emmanuel Clayeux and will sport the colours of Professor Caroline Tisdall, who struck at the festival in successive years in 2016 and 2017 with Un Temps Pour Tout in the Ultima Handicap Chase.
Jamaico has an entry in both the Ultima and the Plate, but a rating of 124 means he is unlikely to get a run, so Pipe is instead considering the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase or the Turners Novices' Chase for which he is 33-1 and 66-1 respectively.
Published on 23 February 2024
Last updated 17:00, 23 February 2024
- Watch: Nicky Henderson's horse-by-horse guide to the Cheltenham Festival
- Kilbeg King 'has a very decent chance' of turning the tables on Willie and Patrick Mullins at Cheltenham
- 'We’re probably edging towards the Grand Annual' - Madara's Cheltenham Festival target a little clearer
- Five horses who can book their ticket to Cheltenham with a win on Saturday
- 'Our secret weapon' - Nicky Henderson picks out 12-1 shot as his handicapper to watch at the Cheltenham Festival
