'Nothing will be coming home stronger' - exciting Irish Point adds some much-needed spice to Champion Hurdle
Gordon Elliott has added some much-needed spice to the Unibet Champion Hurdle in the absence of Constitution Hill by pitching in the exciting six-year-old Irish Point against State Man and the trainer believes the eight-time Grade 1 winner might be more beatable around Cheltenham than he would be at Leopardstown or Punchestown.
Irish Point had been vying for favouritism for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle with stablemate Teahupoo since his top-level success over almost three miles at Leopardstown in December, but Elliott has split them up and State Man now has a new rival who he has never met before.
Irish Point is the clear second favourite at 4-1 with the sponsors, while State Man is 2-5.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 10 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 18:37, 10 March 2024
- 'I think he's a certainty' - who do the bookies fancy for this year's Cheltenham Festival?
- Confidence in the hotpots and a 33-1 shot 'working amazingly well' - a morning with the Mullins camp proves informative
- David Bass hopeful he has chosen right after 'difficult' Ultima decision
- Previews and tips for all 28 races at the Cheltenham Festival
- One of the most scary, spellbinding and uplifting things you'll see on a racecourse as Desert Orchid prompts sheer bedlam
- 'I think he's a certainty' - who do the bookies fancy for this year's Cheltenham Festival?
- Confidence in the hotpots and a 33-1 shot 'working amazingly well' - a morning with the Mullins camp proves informative
- David Bass hopeful he has chosen right after 'difficult' Ultima decision
- Previews and tips for all 28 races at the Cheltenham Festival
- One of the most scary, spellbinding and uplifting things you'll see on a racecourse as Desert Orchid prompts sheer bedlam