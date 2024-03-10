'Nothing will be coming home stronger' - exciting Irish Point adds some much-needed spice to Champion Hurdle

Gordon Elliott has added some much-needed spice to the Unibet Champion Hurdle in the absence of Constitution Hill by pitching in the exciting six-year-old Irish Point against State Man and the trainer believes the eight-time Grade 1 winner might be more beatable around Cheltenham than he would be at Leopardstown or Punchestown.

Irish Point had been vying for favouritism for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle with stablemate Teahupoo since his top-level success over almost three miles at Leopardstown in December, but Elliott has split them up and State Man now has a new rival who he has never met before.

Irish Point is the clear second favourite at 4-1 with the sponsors, while State Man is 2-5.