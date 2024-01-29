'Not even odds-on shots are guaranteed to win' - Love Envoi primed for festival rematch with Lossiemouth

A Cheltenham rematch with Lossiemouth looks a formidable task for Love Envoi whose trainer Harry Fry hopes the Champion Hurdle could be a tempting alternative for the Willie Mullins-trained star.

The eight-year-old, ridden by Johnny Burke, was beaten by nine and a half lengths when second to Lossiemouth in Saturday's Grade 2 Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham.

While Love Envoi was no match for the dominant winner, Fry was full of praise for Lossiemouth and recognises the tough task ahead should the five-year-old take up her likely target of the Mares' Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

"Smart may be an understatement," Fry said of Saturday's winner. "We were very happy to see Love Envoi travel and jump with her usual zest, although we were over a trip short of her best and drying ground likely exaggerated that.

"We'd seen her sharpen up at home before the race and we're pleased to see her replicate it on the track, albeit we were no match for the hugely impressive winner, who looked exceptional."

Love Envoi is a best-priced 14-1 for the Mares' Hurdle, a race in which she finished second behind Honeysuckle last year following her breakthrough festival success in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle in 2022.

While Lossiemouth was cut to 10-1 to take on Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle, owner Rich Ricci indicated the mares' contest would be a far more likely destination, for which she is already odds-on.

"I'd be quite pleased to hear that Lossiemouth would be rerouted to the Champion Hurdle, from a selfish point of view, but at the end of the day it's a horse race – we've all got to get there and get round," Fry said.

"Love Envoi was runner-up in the Mares' Hurdle last year and we'll go back there all being well, back up in trip with hopefully slower ground. As we saw yesterday with Jonbon, not even odds-on shots are guaranteed to win. We'll just concentrate on getting Love Envoi there in the best possible form."

While Love Envoi was unable to strike on Trials day, Fry enjoyed better Grade 2 fortune with the Gidleigh Park , who continued his unbeaten run with success in the Classic Novices' Hurdle.

"At the time I was initially just relieved that he'd won," Fry said. "It's exciting to have a horse who is still improving and to be able to go into a race like that with an expectation to win.

"The race wasn't run to suit as he's a big, rangy horse and it turned into a sprint for home, which was never going to benefit him, but he won in spite of that. It's the first time he's had to knuckle down and get in a battle, so that will stand him in really good stead."

The six-year-old holds entries for both the Baring Bingham and the Albert Bartlett in March but Fry is yet to make a decision on whether to step the novice up to three miles.

"We can make our minds up nearer the time," he said. "We know you're not going to get a steadily run Baring Bingham, however his speed has surprised us. In time he'll definitely be a three-miler over fences, but we've just got to ensure we make the right decision come March.

"You're always hoping to be lucky enough to train horses like him. It's onwards and upwards from here, and he's always fit the mould of a future chaser. Hopefully we can have a bit of fun before then."

