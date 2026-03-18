Allegations that Nico de Boinville racially abused Declan Queally not proven following BHA investigation

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The BHA has been unable to find any evidence to support the allegation that Nico de Boinville made a racist comment towards Declan Queally before the start of the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at last week’s Cheltenham Festival.

Asked on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday about the findings, De Boinville evoked the philosophy of a Roman emperor, and said: "[I'm] all good and glad it's all behind us. If you look to what Marcus Aurelius would say, be quiet and keep going and you'll be vindicated."

Tempers had become frayed after a false start to the Turners' Novices' Hurdle last week as jockeys attempted to get into favourable positions for the race to be restarted. At this point, Queally alleged he was the subject of “repeated racial” abuse.

De Boinville and Queally offered conflicting versions of what happened at the start when interviewed after the race by the media, with a stewards’ inquiry taking place into whether racist language had been used.

The findings were published by the BHA on Wednesday. The inquiry determined that while a “verbal altercation between De Boinville and Queally took place, there is no evidence to support the allegation made by Queally of racist comments, therefore the complaint is not upheld”.

Stewards heard evidence from the two riders plus two jockeys – one licensed in Britain and another in Ireland, although the findings do not state who they are – who were near the altercation, along with the starter and an “independent contractor” who was working at the start.

In addition, audio and video recordings were viewed by stewards in the presence of De Boinville and Queally.

The report said: “It is understood, and accepted, that strong language was used by De Boinville at the start and directed towards Queally. It was also stated that a number of riders were also verbally expressing their frustration at the start away from the incident being inquired into.

“There was no audio evidence or verbal evidence given from any party during the course of the enquiry to corroborate that any language used was of a racist nature.

“While the stewards understand that in a highly competitive environment emotions do sometimes run high, there is an expectation and an obligation on participants in terms of their behaviour under the rules of racing and the code of conduct.

“The stewards have reminded De Boinville of his obligations and the expectations to ensure he behaves in a professional manner, and this includes when pressure is heightened at the start of high-profile fixtures.”

De Boinville, who claimed a Cheltenham Festival win last week on Old Park Star in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, and Queally shook hands on ITV the day after the incident following input from former jockey Davy Russell.

Speaking last Thursday, Queally said: "I can see how competitive it was down there and there's a lot of swearing and effing and blinding going on down at the start. Things got heated down there and I was where Nico wanted to be. What happened, happened. Look, everyone has cooled down now, thank God."

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