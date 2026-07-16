Nicky Henderson and Ben Pauling optimistic changes could alleviate chaos at starts - but warn 'Cheltenham's a law unto itself'

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Leading trainers Nicky Henderson and Ben Pauling have warned that the Cheltenham Festival will likely remain a law unto itself as they reacted positively to the BHA's planned changes to starting procedures announced on Thursday.

The BHA-led review was prompted by farcical scenes at this year's festival, with almost 40 per cent of the races featuring an aborted start – up from 18 per cent five seasons ago and compared to just four per cent in jumps races more generally.

Some of the five recommendations are Cheltenham-specific, such as changes in track layout at the start for races over two and two and a half miles on both the Old and New courses, while others will apply to all jumps races.