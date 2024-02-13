National Hunt Chase 'will suit' Corbetts Cross as festival routes begin to be worked out for JP McManus's star-studded team
The National Hunt Chase became the Cheltenham Festival target for Corbetts Cross on Tuesday as plans for JP McManus's star-studded team of novice chasers became clearer.
On a day when scratchings were made for the Grade 1 novice races at next month's festival, Corbetts Cross was left with the amateur riders' contest as his sole option after being removed from the Brown Advisory and the Turners.
The Emmet Mullins-trained seven-year-old, an unlucky faller at Fairyhouse last week under Derek O'Connor, was cut to a general 100-30 second favourite behind Embassy Gardens for the National Hunt Chase on March 12.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 13 February 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 19:00, 13 February 2024
- Talking points: three takeouts on the day entries revealed for mares' races and novice outlook becomes clearer
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 15 featuring an 11-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival
- Dan Skelton: 'He won at Cheltenham last year and comes alive when he wants to - and I think he's hitting form again'
- Cheltenham specialist Gavin Cromwell has Willie Mullins hotpot Dinoblue in his sights in Mares' Chase
- Leading Triumph Hurdle hope Salver set for Haydock on Saturday but Cheltenham Festival run is 'up in the air'
- Talking points: three takeouts on the day entries revealed for mares' races and novice outlook becomes clearer
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 15 featuring an 11-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival
- Dan Skelton: 'He won at Cheltenham last year and comes alive when he wants to - and I think he's hitting form again'
- Cheltenham specialist Gavin Cromwell has Willie Mullins hotpot Dinoblue in his sights in Mares' Chase
- Leading Triumph Hurdle hope Salver set for Haydock on Saturday but Cheltenham Festival run is 'up in the air'