Cheltenham Festival
premium

National Hunt Chase 'will suit' Corbetts Cross as festival routes begin to be worked out for JP McManus's star-studded team

The National Hunt Chase became the Cheltenham Festival target for Corbetts Cross on Tuesday as plans for JP McManus's star-studded team of novice chasers became clearer.

On a day when scratchings were made for the Grade 1 novice races at next month's festival, Corbetts Cross was left with the amateur riders' contest as his sole option after being removed from the Brown Advisory and the Turners. 

The Emmet Mullins-trained seven-year-old, an unlucky faller at Fairyhouse last week under Derek O'Connor, was cut to a general 100-30 second favourite behind Embassy Gardens for the National Hunt Chase on March 12.

Andrew DietzReporter

Published on 13 February 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 19:00, 13 February 2024

