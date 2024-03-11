'Mark loved this horse' - Bradstock team bidding to land poignant victory with Mr Vango in National Hunt Chase

Sara Bradstock says her late husband Mark will be at the front of her thoughts when she saddles Mr Vango in Tuesday's Maureen Mullins National Hunt Chase (5.30 ).

Mark Bradstock, who prepared Coneygree to become the first novice in more than 40 years to win the Gold Cup in 2015, died at the age of 66 following a long illness on March 1 and Mr Vango will be running in his memory in the final race on the opening day of the festival.

He was the last runner and winner under his name when landing the Devon National by 60 lengths last month and will be the stable's only runner of the week.

"It's lovely to have a runner at Cheltenham and seeing Mr Vango's win at Exeter gave Mark a lot of pleasure in his last couple of weeks," said Bradstock.

"He did win very impressively at Exeter. I don't know whether he's going to be fast enough to go with the top horses but he'll certainly be going at the end. The softer the better for him and, if it were heavy ground, I'd quite fancy him."

The outsider of seven runners at a general 20-1, Mr Vango will be partnered by festival-winning rider Gina Andrews in the amateur riders' contest.

"We all went to the sales together to buy him and Mark loved the horse," Bradstock said. "Mark was very keen that I try to keep the whole show on the road and he'll be in all our thoughts.

"He's managed to produce a bit of rain for us from up high, which is good, and we've put cheekpieces on just to help Mr Vango travel because we know he stays forever."

