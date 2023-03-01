Maestro Mullins, Britain's main hopes and McManus eyecatchers - three talking points from Cheltenham weights reveal

Why chases could be key for home challenge

After a complete mauling in the handicaps in 2021, Britain staged a comeback last year, winning five of the nine handicap races at the festival.

All but one of those five wins came over fences, while the home team's two handicap winners in 2021 were also achieved in that sphere, which tends to suggest British-trained chasers find themselves more evenly matched with their Irish counterparts over fences than they do in the handicap hurdles.

Ireland is undoubtedly the dominant force at the festival at present, but the one race Britain can still claim bragging rights in is the Ultima.