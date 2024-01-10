L'Homme Presse camp counting down to Lingfield return as Gold Cup ambition still burns brightly

L'Homme Presse is pleasing connections ahead of his long-awaited return to action in Lingfield's Fleur De Lys Chase with co-owner Andy Edwards admitting he will be as excited as any racing fan at the prospect of a Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup clash with Galopin Des Champs, should all go well a week on Sunday.

The pair both put up scintillating performances in Grade 1 novice chases at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, even if Galopin Des Champs failed to negotiate the final fence safely in the Turners after a brutal display of running and jumping, a memory he banished firmly in the Gold Cup 12 months later.

L'Homme Presse failed to make their anticipated meeting last March when an issue came to light after his final-fence unseat in the King George. But it is a measure of the reputation he carried out of his all-conquering novice season that, among British-trained challengers for chasing's ultimate prize, he is behind only Shishkin in most ante-post markets.