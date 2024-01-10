Racing Post logo
L'Homme Presse camp counting down to Lingfield return as Gold Cup ambition still burns brightly

LâHomme Presse and Charlie Deutsch jumping the last when winning the Brown Advisory Novice Chase.Cheltenham Festival day 2.Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post16.03.2022
L'Homme Presse clears the last at the 2022 Cheltenham FestivalCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

L'Homme Presse is pleasing connections ahead of his long-awaited return to action in Lingfield's Fleur De Lys Chase with co-owner Andy Edwards admitting he will be as excited as any racing fan at the prospect of a Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup clash with Galopin Des Champs, should all go well a week on Sunday.

The pair both put up scintillating performances in Grade 1 novice chases at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, even if Galopin Des Champs failed to negotiate the final fence safely in the Turners after a brutal display of running and jumping, a memory he banished firmly in the Gold Cup 12 months later.

L'Homme Presse failed to make their anticipated meeting last March when an issue came to light after his final-fence unseat in the King George. But it is a measure of the reputation he carried out of his all-conquering novice season that, among British-trained challengers for chasing's ultimate prize, he is behind only Shishkin in most ante-post markets.

Scott Burton

Published on 10 January 2024

Last updated 18:00, 10 January 2024

