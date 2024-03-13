Jonbon taken out of Champion Chase amid concerns over health of Nicky Henderson string

Nicky Henderson has withdrawn three of his Wednesday runners at the Cheltenham Festival, including leading Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase contender Jonbon , due to concerns over the health of his string.

Five of his six runners were pulled up on the opening day of the meeting with the trainer saying there was "something affecting their performance" when announcing the news on X on Wednesday morning.

Jonbon was set to star in a fascinating rematch with El Fabiolo in the Champion Chase (4.00) and his withdrawal means that rival has shortened to 1-3 in the big-race betting.

Henderson has also removed First Street, a 25-1 shot in the Coral Cup, and Champion Bumper hope Kingston Pride. The trainer warned there could be more non-runners on Thursday and Friday.

The yard will still have representation at the meeting on Wednesday with Jingko Blue in the Gallgher Novices' Hurdle (1.45 ) and Coral Cup (3.15 ) fancies Doddiethegreat and Lucky Place.

Jonbon: had been set to renew rivalry with El Fabiolo in the Champion Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The statement read: "I'm afraid we've had to make some very tough decisions following the very disappointing performances of all bar one of our horses yesterday.

"It was there for all to see that there's obviously something affecting nearly all our horses and consequently we have reluctantly decided that Jonbon, First Street and Kingston Pride will not run today.

"It's impossible to identify any reason for all the disappointments and none of these three horses have given us any cause for concern and all yesterday's runners were scoped clean post-race and I'm glad to say all are sound this morning. There will unfortunately be further non-runners on Thursday and Friday.

"I hope everybody will appreciate that we have to do this in everybody's interests, particularly the horses. It is very, very disappointing for everybody."

Sir Gino – Henderson's only favourite across the 28-race meeting – has drifted to 13-8 since the announcement.



