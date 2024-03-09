Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
17:05 Gowran ParkHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
17:05 Gowran ParkHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'I've harboured this ambition for a very long time' - Chianti Classico owner hoping for dream Cheltenham Festival win in Ultima

Chianti Classico: 8-1 chance in the Ultima Handicap Chase
Chianti Classico: 8-1 chance in the Ultima Handicap ChaseCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Richard Pilkington is hoping to fulfil a lifetime ambition of owning a Cheltenham Festival winner when big British handicap hope Chianti Classico lines up for the Ultima Handicap Chase on Tuesday.

Pilkington, a former chairman at Nottingham, is a director of the Jockey Club Estates and owns the progressive seven-year-old with his childhood friend and Ascot chairman Sir Francis Brooke.

Fifth-placed finishes have been the theme of Pilkington’s Cheltenham Festival runners, with Bantam finishing fifth in the first running of the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle in 2016 and Honest Vic filling the same spot in the Coral Cup in 2020 and the Pertemps Final two years ago.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 9 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 17:00, 9 March 2024

iconCopy
more inCheltenham Festival
more inCheltenham Festival