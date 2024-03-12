'It's heavy but tomorrow will be harder' - Robbie Power assesses the ground as the BBC's John Hunt sinks

Former Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Robbie Power is adamant the festival's day-one action will take place on genuinely heavy ground – and having started the meeting by sinking in the car park, so does BBC commentator John Hunt.

Yet more rain has caused a further easing of the track at Cheltenham, where small patches of standing water serve as a warning to punters trying to find winners on a card that could be dominated by mud and Willie Mullins.

One of those trying to beat the most successful trainer in festival history is Robbie Power, race planner to Henry de Bromhead and also part of Brian Acheson's Robcour team.

The rain has been falling heavily at Cheltenham on Tuesday morning Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"With the rain that has fallen this morning it will be heavy ground today," said Power at 10.30am. "It's loose ground, so they're going to gallop through it, but tomorrow will be harder work as it will start to dry and become holding.

"I don't think the ground change will hinder any of Henry's horses. It might not be ideal for Telmesomethinggirl but Lantry Lady will love it. It will definitely suit Slade Steel, Quilixios and Eklat De Rire as well. Willie has got some big guns to fire but we can hopefully keep him honest."

Switching hats, Power believes the heavy conditions will help Unibet Champion Hurdle second favourite Irish Point and Thursday's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle market leader Teahupoo.

Power said: "The rain will bring Irish Point's stamina into play a bit more, although I think State Man would have to underperform for us to beat him. The rain would also be ideal for Teahupoo but a lot can happen in 48 hours. The New course could dry out very quickly, although there will still be plenty of ease in the ground."

There was rather too much ease in it for Radio 5 Live's Hunt, whose day did not begin well.

"It's Champion Hurdle morning, so I was focused, completely focused," said Hunt. "I also wanted to play by the rules, so I followed every order given to me by the member of the parking staff.

"The guy was waving me towards the space but on the approach to it I could see the glistening of a puddle on the grass. I knew my car might have struggled in that, so I went to the outside. Basically, I went wide, looking for better ground, as so often happens here. Unfortunately, in doing so I came to an abrupt halt with zero traction. I then slowly sank. The good news is I was told they should have me out by Grand National day."

Asked what he thinks this means for the festival, Hunt added: "It's miserable out there. If I was going to put a personal number plate on my car, it would say 'Nassalam'."

