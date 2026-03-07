- More
'It's given him a new lease of life - his preparation has been superb and he's in flying form'
Jockey has first Cheltenham Festival winner in his sights come Wednesday afternoon
Ricky Doyle believes he has a serious chance of recording his breakthrough Cheltenham Festival success aboard leading Glenfarclas Cross Country hope Desertmore House, who has taken to the discipline "like a duck to water".
Trained by Martin Brassil, Desertmore House has given the Irish Grand National-winning jockey some memorable days and the pair have teamed up for five victories, most notably in the 2023 Kerry National.
Doyle partnered him to a hugely encouraging debut second over the banks at Punchestown in May, when he finished three-quarters of a length behind Busselton in the La Touche Cup, before they went one better at the track on his reappearance under rules in November, when he skipped four lengths clear of The Goffer with an impressive display of jumping.
- 'He's my best ever chance of a festival winner' - Chris Gordon blown away by big Cheltenham bumper hope
- 'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off
- 'Fact To File was the one I was most worried about' - Ben Pauling expects monster run from Gold Cup hope The Jukebox Man
- Big hitters or small punters - who really moves the markets at the Cheltenham Festival?
- Fact To File absence boosts JP McManus's other Gold Cup contenders - but it's one of the King George four who I fancy
