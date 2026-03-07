'It's given him a new lease of life - his preparation has been superb and he's in flying form'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ricky Doyle believes he has a serious chance of recording his breakthrough Cheltenham Festival success aboard leading Glenfarclas Cross Country hope Desertmore House, who has taken to the discipline "like a duck to water".

Trained by Martin Brassil, Desertmore House has given the Irish Grand National-winning jockey some memorable days and the pair have teamed up for five victories, most notably in the 2023 Kerry National.

Doyle partnered him to a hugely encouraging debut second over the banks at Punchestown in May, when he finished three-quarters of a length behind Busselton in the La Touche Cup, before they went one better at the track on his reappearance under rules in November, when he skipped four lengths clear of The Goffer with an impressive display of jumping.