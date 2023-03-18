Racing Post logo
'It's funny because that's the best he's ever jumped' - Russell reacts to Ahoy Senor Gold Cup fall and sets next target

Ahoy Senor: fell in the Gold Cup when going well
Ahoy Senor: fell in the Gold Cup when going wellCredit: Ryan Pierse

Ahoy Senor was on Saturday reported to be "fine and sound" after his heavy fall six fences from home when going well in the lead in Friday's Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Although trainer Lucinda Russell admitted it was too early to say how her stable star would have fared in the climax to the race, she, like many observers, felt he could have been involved in the shake-up had he not come down.

Ahoy Senor, who beat Gold Cup fourth and fifth, Noble Yeats and Protektorat, in the Cotswold Chase, brought down Sounds Russian in a race won in hugely impressive style by Galopin Des Champs from Bravemansgame. 

Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 18 March 2023Last updated 14:43, 18 March 2023
