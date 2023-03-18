'It's funny because that's the best he's ever jumped' - Russell reacts to Ahoy Senor Gold Cup fall and sets next target

was on Saturday reported to be "fine and sound" after his heavy fall six fences from home when going well in the lead in Friday's Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Although trainer Lucinda Russell admitted it was too early to say how her stable star would have fared in the climax to the race, she, like many observers, felt he could have been involved in the shake-up had he not come down.

Ahoy Senor, who beat Gold Cup fourth and fifth, Noble Yeats and Protektorat, in the Cotswold Chase, brought down Sounds Russian in a race won in hugely impressive style by Galopin Des Champs from Bravemansgame.