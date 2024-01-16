'It's different to anything I've experienced before in life' - Barry Connell living the dream with Marine Nationale

Barry Connell has admitted there are a few extra layers of pressure attached to Marine Nationale this season that weren't there last year as he remains unbeaten and is no longer under the radar, and the one potential rival who scares him ever so slightly is Gaelic Warrior.

Marine Nationale was the standout name among the 24 entries for the Arkle Novices' Chase on Tuesday, only seven of whom are trained in Britain, and last year's Supreme winner is already as short as 4-7 with some firms and no bigger than 8-11 anywhere to win at back-to-back festivals.

He is already one of the bankers of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, despite the fact there is eight weeks to go, and Connell said that having such a red-hot favourite who has yet to be beaten in his career intensifies the pressure.