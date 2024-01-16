Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'It's different to anything I've experienced before in life' - Barry Connell living the dream with Marine Nationale

Marine Nationale: produced a flawless chasing debut at Leopardstown and is as short as 4-7 for the Arkle
Marine Nationale: produced a flawless chasing debut at Leopardstown and is as short as 4-7 for the ArkleCredit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Barry Connell has admitted there are a few extra layers of pressure attached to Marine Nationale this season that weren't there last year as he remains unbeaten and is no longer under the radar, and the one potential rival who scares him ever so slightly is Gaelic Warrior.

Marine Nationale was the standout name among the 24 entries for the Arkle Novices' Chase on Tuesday, only seven of whom are trained in Britain, and last year's Supreme winner is already as short as 4-7 with some firms and no bigger than 8-11 anywhere to win at back-to-back festivals. 

He is already one of the bankers of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, despite the fact there is eight weeks to go, and Connell said that having such a red-hot favourite who has yet to be beaten in his career intensifies the pressure.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 16 January 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 19:30, 16 January 2024

icon
more inCheltenham Festival
more inCheltenham Festival