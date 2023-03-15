'It's been a washout of a day' - more winning favourites leave bookmakers trailing at Cheltenham

The second day of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival belonged to punters with two short-priced favourites in Energumene and Delta Work obliging and only one double-figure-priced winner to leave the bookmakers on the back foot at the halfway stage.

'It was a washout'

For the second consecutive day, Ladbrokes were hit hard at the Cheltenham Festival with Impaire Et Passe (Ballymore), Langer Dan (Coral Cup), Energumene (Champion Chase) and Delta Work (Cross Country) all described as "bad results".

The firm's head of PR Nicola McGeady said the day left punters firmly in front at the halfway stage of the festival.

"It's been a washout of a day for the bookies and we're on the ropes heading into day three," she said.

"Willie Mullins set punters up for a cracking day when he landed the 1-2-3 in the opener, and although The Real Whacker gave us a moment of respite, it was all downhill from there."

Mullins does the damage for Coral

Another double on the day for Willie Mullins alongside Delta Work's victory in the Cross Country left Coral counting the cost, according to David Stevens.

"Despite the pre-race support for Hermes Allen in the opening race, Impaire Et Passe remained a popular winner of the Ballymore to get plenty of punters off to the perfect start to day two," he said.

"Gerri Colombe's short-head defeat in the Brown Advisory was undoubtedly a bullet dodged for the layers, but Langer Dan was a loser in our Coral Cup book, and Energumene and Delta Work were both extremely well-backed winning favourites," added Stevens.

“As on day one, we enjoyed some respite in the sixth race of the day, with Maskada a welcome winner of the Grand Annual, but once again it was short-lived, with A Dream To Share a nightmare result for us in the Bumper.

"At the halfway point of this year’s festival, punters are most definitely in front."

The Real Whacker (red cap) battles to success over Gerri Colombe in the Brown Advisory Credit: Alan Crowhurst

'The Real Whacker was a big turning point'

William Hill were looking on the bright side after Gerri Colombe's defeat in the Brown Advisory ruined several big multiple payouts.

Spokesman Lee Phelps, said: "It’s not been too bad a day all things considered and we've come out marginally on top which, given there were four well-fancied winners, we would have taken at the start of the afternoon.

"Gerri Colombe not quite getting past The Real Whacker was a big turning point as it let down a whole host of lumpy accumulators.

"The punters are probably still slightly ahead and the popular Mighty Potter and Shishkin will bid to keep them in front tomorrow."

'Backers went home happy'

Paddy Power were grateful for Maskada's surprise 22-1 victory in the Grand Annual, but said punters were still ahead going into the last two days of Cheltenham.

"Punters were just ahead going into the Grand Annual but a 22-1 winner in Maskada was a great result and had us with our nose in front going into the bumper," said spokesman Paul Binfield.

"A Dream To Share left us feeling fortunate enough to finish even on the day, but backers went home happy as they're slightly ahead on the week due to all the concessions."

Standings after day two

Trainers

Willie Mullins 4-3-6

Gordon Elliott 2-3-2

Henry de Bromhead 2-1-0

Nicky Henderson 1-1-1

Barry Connell 1-0-0

Dan Skelton 1-0-0

John Kiely 1-0-0

Lucinda Russell 1-0-0

Patrick Neville 1-0-0

Jockeys

Paul Townend 3-2-0

Michael O’Sullivan 2-0-0

Patrick Mullins 1-2-2

Rachael Blackmore 1-1-0

Darragh O’Keeffe 1-0-0

Derek Fox 1-0-0

Harry Skelton 1-0-0

John Gleeson 1-0-0

Keith Donoghue 1-0-0

Nico de Boinville 1-0-0

Sam Twiston-Davies 1-0-0

