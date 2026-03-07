Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival

'It wasn't an easy decision' - Gordon Elliott reveals Romeo Coolio's Cheltenham Festival target

Romeo Coolio: held on to win the Irish Arkle
Romeo Coolio will be going up in trip at the Cheltenham FestivalCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Romeo Coolio will tackle three miles for the first time at next week’s Cheltenham Festival as Gordon Elliott has opted to run his unbeaten chaser in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase on Wednesday rather than the Arkle 24 hours earlier.

The exciting seven-year-old made it four from four over fences when beating Kargese in the Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival, but Elliott feels the longer race will see him in a much better light next week.

Explaining the move, Elliott said: ‘’It wasn't an easy decision, but he’s a point-to-point winner and he hit the line hard in the Drinmore over two and a half miles, so it makes sense to go up in trip.

"Myself and Dave Page and Dave Rabson [owners] have had a good chat about it. They're based in the UK and would love him to run at Cheltenham and they're dead right.

"There’s only one Cheltenham and that’s the reason they're in the game. I’m more than happy to run him next week and he’s in great form at home."

Before the announcement, Romeo Coolio was a top-priced 15-2 for the Arkle and no bigger than 5-1 for the Brown Advisory. However, Elliott's decision prompted bookmakers to cut Romeo Coolio into a general 4-1 second-favourite behind Final Demand, though some firms had them disputing the position of market leader.

Elliott added: "I just thought he might be on his head a bit over the Arkle trip, especially with the ground drying out. He’ll run on Wednesday, Jack [Kennedy] will ride and we’re looking forward to it.’’

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (2.00 Cheltenham, Wednesday)
William Hill: 4 Final Demand, Romeo Coolio, 6 The Big Westerner, 7 Wendigo, Kaid D'Authie, 10 Koktail Divin, Western Fold, 12 bar.

Read more:

Willie Mullins to rely on Gaelic Warrior in Gold Cup after Fact To File not added to Cheltenham Festival showpiece 

Both courses at Cheltenham good in places as conditions dry further before the festival 

Cheltenham festival betting offers and free bets: claim over £700 in festival free bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

