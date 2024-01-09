Irish opposition to Constitution Hill is significant as Cheltenham Festival entries climb from last season
Irish-trained horses make up a record percentage of the entries for the Champion Hurdle, evidence of Ireland's dominance as the possible fields for the three biggest hurdle races at the Cheltenham Festival were revealed.
Thirteen of the 22 possible participants for the opening-day highlight at the March meeting are trained in Ireland – equivalent to a 59 per cent share of the runners – and British representatives are also in the minority for the Mares' Hurdle and Stayers' Hurdle.
The entries for the Champion Hurdle fall just short of the ten-year average of 25, despite the mighty presence of Constitution Hill, who is poised to go off one the shortest-priced horses in the race's history. Six of last year's potential rivals are also engaged in the Mares' Hurdle.
Published on 9 January 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 15:00, 9 January 2024
