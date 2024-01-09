Racing Post logo
Irish opposition to Constitution Hill is significant as Cheltenham Festival entries climb from last season

Constitution Hill: plenty of runners have been entered to take on the defending champion at Cheltenham
Constitution Hill: plenty of runners have been entered to take on the defending champion at Cheltenham

Irish-trained horses make up a record percentage of the entries for the Champion Hurdle, evidence of Ireland's dominance as the possible fields for the three biggest hurdle races at the Cheltenham Festival were revealed.

Thirteen of the 22 possible participants for the opening-day highlight at the March meeting are trained in Ireland – equivalent to a 59 per cent share of the runners – and British representatives are also in the minority for the Mares' Hurdle and Stayers' Hurdle.

The entries for the Champion Hurdle fall just short of the ten-year average of 25, despite the mighty presence of Constitution Hill, who is poised to go off one the shortest-priced horses in the race's history. Six of last year's potential rivals are also engaged in the Mares' Hurdle.

James Stevens

Published on 9 January 2024

Last updated 15:00, 9 January 2024

