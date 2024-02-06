Impaire Et Passe to miss Cheltenham Festival after being scratched from Champion Hurdle and Stayers’ Hurdle

Impaire Et Passe , who looked like he could light up the 2023-24 jumps campaign at one point but has not shone in three Grade 1 assignments this season, has been taken out of the Unibet Champion Hurdle and Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at next month's Cheltenham Festival.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old, who is owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, bolted up in what was the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last year and then added a Punchestown Grade 1 to his CV.

Connections opted to remain over hurdles this term, but he was beaten at odds-on in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle and has been no match for star stablemate State Man on his last two outings in the Matheson Hurdle and Sunday's Irish Champion Hurdle.

He had been 8-1 for the Stayers' Hurdle and 16-1 for the Champion, which neither Bob Olinger nor Vauban will contest as well.

Explaining the decision, Munir and Souede's long-serving racing manager Anthony Bromley said: "He's fine. We just felt we'd keep him fresh and think about running in the Aintree Hurdle over two and a half miles in April at the Grand National meeting.

"We want to do that. He's not sparkling like he did last season and Daryl [Jacob, jockey] feels we've got to get him up to two and a half and is adamant we should try that at Aintree. Running him over three miles at this stage in the Stayers' might bottom him and it's just not working over two miles for him at the moment.

"He's not gone wrong, but the feeling at the weekend was to freshen him up for Aintree, but, if he's not absolutely sparkling going into that, he can wait for novice chasing next season."

Jonbon was on Tuesday also taken out of the Ryanair Chase as the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase remains his festival target, while Ahoy Senor was scratched from the Stayers' too.

Royale Pagaille and Stay Away Fay were among the more notable defections from the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup .

Notable Cheltenham Festival scratchings

Bob Olinger (Champion Hurdle)

Impaire Et Passe (Champion Hurdle)

Vauban (Champion Hurdle)

Burdett Road (Champion Hurdle)

Luccia (Mares' Hurdle)

Dinoblue (Champion Chase)

Jonbon (Ryanair Chase)

Ahoy Senor (Stayers’ Hurdle)

Royale Pagaille (Gold Cup)

Stay Away Fay (Gold Cup)

Read this next:

Record 61 Irish-trained runners dominate as 94 entries are revealed for the 2024 Randox Grand National

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more