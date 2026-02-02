'I’m surprised you can still get 20-1 for the Gold Cup about this festival winner after what we saw at Leopardstown'

After Fact To File, who does not hold a Cheltenham Gold Cup entry, won the Irish equivalent at Leopardstown on Monday, who is the value in the reshaped and wide-open betting for the big race on March 13.

Latest Cheltenham Gold Cup betting

bet365: 4 Fact To File (needs to be supplemented), 5 Jango Baie, 6 The Jukebox Man, 7 Gaelic Warrior, 10 Galopin Des Champs, Haiti Couleurs, 14 Spillane’s Tower, 16 Grey Dawning, Inothewayurthinkin, 25 bar

By Keith Melrose, betting editor

When he won the Welsh Grand National, I was guilty of damning Haiti Couleurs with faint praise. He looked to me like the sort of horse that might grind his way to one of the shadier parts of the winners' enclosure in the Gold Cup, or perhaps win a weak one.

In the meantime, my view on the horse has not changed much. What has is my view on the race; we're now looking at a weak Gold Cup. Results in the Irish Grade 1s are suggesting anything can beat anything over there, while the British challenge is relying mainly on a King George that thrilled, but wasn't run in such a way to identify any superstars.

Haiti Couleurs was meant to run in the Irish Gold Cup on Monday, but did not travel. His alternate engagement in Saturday's Denman is unlikely to be as strenuous, whether or not Jango Baie runs, and can tee up the strongest Gold Cup challenge from Wales in a generation.

By Graeme Rodway, deputy betting editor

It’s a wide-open Gold Cup and Fact To File really should run in it. If there's an outstanding staying chaser in this generation it’s probably him and he'll stay the distance. However, he needs to be supplemented and can’t be recommended as a bet before it happens.

I hesitate to say it because the Cotswold Chase has such a poor recent record as a trial, but it could be possible that Spillane’s Tower is now the value. He won that race in a slow time, but showed a good turn of speed and was well on top at the line, so there looks more to come.

He’s a double-figure price and finished only half a length behind Fact To File in the John Durkan in 2024, with Galopin Des Champs in third. He's only eight, too, so could surprise a few.

By Robbie Wilders, The Ante-Postman

I’ve pinned my colours to Grey Dawning for the Gold Cup for some time and I’m surprised you can still get 20-1 about him after what we saw at Leopardstown.

He’s been trained with only one day in mind since his easy victory in the Betfair Chase and his Cotswold effort, although disappointing at the time, wasn’t as bad as it seemed. He was poorly positioned in a desperately slowly run race and wasn’t given a hard time after an error at the second-last put him on the back foot.

He’s trained by a master, is a proper 170 horse when he’s right and is already a festival winner.

By Harry Wilson, tipster

I came away from the King George thinking I'd seen the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and nothing I've seen since has put me off Jango Baie.

He went into Kempton off the back of a mightily impressive success in the 1965 Chase and emerged with plenty of credit despite only managing fourth, looking a bit outpaced when the field began to sprint for home but sticking on well to the line.

He's unbeaten in two starts at Cheltenham, including a strong-finishing victory in last season's Arkle, and is only going to contract further in price should he land the Denman Chase this weekend.

By Phill Anderson, tipster

The Gold Cup contenders that raced at Leopardstown on Monday may have left their chances there given the gruelling test the Irish Gold Cup became. I’m happy to take any of those on with The Jukebox Man.

I suspect that the King George winner will be even better suited by a greater stamina test and he ran a huge race on his only previous visit to Cheltenham (albeit over hurdles) when just touched off in the 2024 Albert Bartlett. He’s unbeaten over fences, unexposed and given that he seems completely versatile with regards to conditions, he makes plenty of appeal as an ante-post selection.

By Oliver Barnard, reporter

A pair of British-trained runners have found themselves at the head of the Gold Cup market without leaving their boxes, but it's Jango Baie who appeals most of the two.

He finished half a length behind The Jukebox Man when fourth in the King George and that race developed into something of a sprint. Despite that, he still stayed every yard of the trip on his first attempt at three miles and he's only going to get better over that distance.

Jango Baie is already a Cheltenham winner too, having powered up the hill in the Arkle at last year’s festival. It's very likely he can do so again in the biggest race of all.

