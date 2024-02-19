'If he gets there, he'll hold a very good chance' - Champion Bumper next for Willie Mullins ace You Oughta Know
You Oughta Know went into plenty of notebooks when running on into second behind Jeroboam Machin at Leopardstown and owner Luke McMahon is relishing a tilt at the Champion Bumper next month.
The Grade 2 Future Stars Bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival has a habit of throwing up the winner of the Cheltenham prize, with three of the last five winners completing the double. The two who didn't manage it, Kilcruit and Appreciate It, finished second.
After landing bumpers at Kilbeggan and Galway last year, You Oughta Know came into the race off the back of a six-month break and ran on encouragingly in the closing stages to be beaten four and a quarter lengths into second by Jeroboam Machin, who has since been ruled out for the season by trainer Emmet Mullins.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 19 February 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 18:30, 19 February 2024
- Arkle contender JPR One 'one of the best Cheltenham chances we've had in years' - Joe Tizzard
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Supreme, Arkle and Champion Chase
- 'We'll have him mad fresh on the day' - Paul Nicholls' horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team
- The Front Page: Why aren't people buying tickets to the Cheltenham Festival?
- Cheltenham Gold Cup day tickets on verge of selling out - but sales for other days lagging behind
- Arkle contender JPR One 'one of the best Cheltenham chances we've had in years' - Joe Tizzard
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Supreme, Arkle and Champion Chase
- 'We'll have him mad fresh on the day' - Paul Nicholls' horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team
- The Front Page: Why aren't people buying tickets to the Cheltenham Festival?
- Cheltenham Gold Cup day tickets on verge of selling out - but sales for other days lagging behind