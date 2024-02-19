Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'If he gets there, he'll hold a very good chance' - Champion Bumper next for Willie Mullins ace You Oughta Know

Jeroboam Machin: stormed into Champion Bumper reckoning
You Oughta Know chases home Jeroboam Machin at Leopardstown Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

You Oughta Know went into plenty of notebooks when running on into second behind Jeroboam Machin at Leopardstown and owner Luke McMahon is relishing a tilt at the Champion Bumper next month.

The Grade 2 Future Stars Bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival has a habit of throwing up the winner of the Cheltenham prize, with three of the last five winners completing the double. The two who didn't manage it, Kilcruit and Appreciate It, finished second.

After landing bumpers at Kilbeggan and Galway last year, You Oughta Know came into the race off the back of a six-month break and ran on encouragingly in the closing stages to be beaten four and a quarter lengths into second by Jeroboam Machin, who has since been ruled out for the season by trainer Emmet Mullins.

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 19 February 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 18:30, 19 February 2024

