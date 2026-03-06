Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'I wouldn't swap him for any horse in the race' - Harry Cobden bullish about his chances of landing the Turners

No Drama This End flies over the final hurdle
No Drama This End: favourite for the Turners Novices' HurdleCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

No Drama This End, who was shortened for the Turners Novices' Hurdle following Mighty Park's absence from the race, will take a lot of beating in next Wednesday's Grade 1, according to jockey Harry Cobden.

The Challow Hurdle winner was cut to 3-1 (from 7-2) after Thursday's confirmations for the Turners, a position Cobden believes is justified following his unbeaten record in three hurdle starts this season.

The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old, who is owned by the McNeill family and Chris and Giles Barber and also holds an entry in the Albert Bartlett, won Grade 2s at Cheltenham and Sandown before his success in the Challow, a race which The New Lion won last season en route to victory in the Turners.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Reporter

Published on inCheltenham Festival

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inCheltenham Festival
more inBetting offers
more inCheltenham Festival
more inBetting offers