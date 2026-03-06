- More
'I wouldn't swap him for any horse in the race' - Harry Cobden bullish about his chances of landing the Turners
No Drama This End, who was shortened for the Turners Novices' Hurdle following Mighty Park's absence from the race, will take a lot of beating in next Wednesday's Grade 1, according to jockey Harry Cobden.
The Challow Hurdle winner was cut to 3-1 (from 7-2) after Thursday's confirmations for the Turners, a position Cobden believes is justified following his unbeaten record in three hurdle starts this season.
The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old, who is owned by the McNeill family and Chris and Giles Barber and also holds an entry in the Albert Bartlett, won Grade 2s at Cheltenham and Sandown before his success in the Challow, a race which The New Lion won last season en route to victory in the Turners.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inCheltenham Festival
Last updated
- 'He's my best ever chance of a festival winner' - Chris Gordon blown away by big Cheltenham bumper hope
- 'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off
- 'Fact To File was the one I was most worried about' - Ben Pauling expects monster run from Gold Cup hope The Jukebox Man
- Big hitters or small punters - who really moves the markets at the Cheltenham Festival?
- 'It's given him a new lease of life - his preparation has been superb and he's in flying form'
- UFC 326 betting offer: Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on Holloway OR 60-1 on Oliveira to win
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham
- 'He's my best ever chance of a festival winner' - Chris Gordon blown away by big Cheltenham bumper hope
- 'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off
- 'Fact To File was the one I was most worried about' - Ben Pauling expects monster run from Gold Cup hope The Jukebox Man
- Big hitters or small punters - who really moves the markets at the Cheltenham Festival?
- 'It's given him a new lease of life - his preparation has been superb and he's in flying form'
- UFC 326 betting offer: Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on Holloway OR 60-1 on Oliveira to win
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham