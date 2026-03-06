'I wouldn't swap him for any horse in the race' - Harry Cobden bullish about his chances of landing the Turners

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

No Drama This End , who was shortened for the Turners Novices' Hurdle following Mighty Park's absence from the race, will take a lot of beating in next Wednesday's Grade 1, according to jockey Harry Cobden.

The Challow Hurdle winner was cut to 3-1 (from 7-2) after Thursday's confirmations for the Turners, a position Cobden believes is justified following his unbeaten record in three hurdle starts this season.

The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old, who is owned by the McNeill family and Chris and Giles Barber and also holds an entry in the Albert Bartlett, won Grade 2s at Cheltenham and Sandown before his success in the Challow, a race which The New Lion won last season en route to victory in the Turners.