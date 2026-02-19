- More
'I wouldn’t be coming over if I didn’t think he’d be competitive' - Noel George to unleash smart Flat recruit at Kempton
French trainer also has news of his team for Cheltenham
Chantilly trainers Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm are looking forward to unleashing their classy Flat recruit Allure in Saturday's Ladbrokes Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton, the course where Il Est Francais has made his reputation in Britain.
Highly tried as a three-year-old stayer by trainer Andre Fabre, Allure was touched off on his hurdles debut at Fontainebleau by the Louisa Carberry-trained Mieszko, who had changed hands for €150,000 at the sales a month earlier.
"I think it’s good form and, although I was a little bit disappointed to be beaten, the horse had only just seen a hurdle two or three weeks before that race," said George.
Cheltenham Festival
Last updated
