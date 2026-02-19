Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'I wouldn’t be coming over if I didn’t think he’d be competitive' - Noel George to unleash smart Flat recruit at Kempton

French trainer also has news of his team for Cheltenham

Noel George after Il Est Francais wins at Kempton
Noel George: runs Allure in Saturday's Adonis Hurdle at KemptonCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Chantilly trainers Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm are looking forward to unleashing their classy Flat recruit Allure in Saturday's Ladbrokes Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton, the course where Il Est Francais has made his reputation in Britain. 

Highly tried as a three-year-old stayer by trainer Andre Fabre, Allure was touched off on his hurdles debut at Fontainebleau by the Louisa Carberry-trained Mieszko, who had changed hands for €150,000 at the sales a month earlier. 

"I think it’s good form and, although I was a little bit disappointed to be beaten, the horse had only just seen a hurdle two or three weeks before that race," said George. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
France correspondent

Published on inCheltenham Festival

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inCheltenham Festival
more inBetting offers
more inCheltenham Festival
more inBetting offers