'I think he's a certainty' - who do the bookies fancy for this year's Cheltenham Festival?
Who do you fancy for the Gold Cup?
Bet365, Pat Cooney Galopin Des Champs still looks to be improving based on his two most recent races, so I expect him to retain his title. If the ground isn’t too testing, Shishkin may well be the only other runner still on the bridle turning in, but the guaranteed stamina of the favourite should decide the outcome.
Betfair, Barry Orr It’s Galopin Des Champs’ race to lose but I really can’t see Shishkin out of the first three. We all know he can be a bit moody but he retains a lot of ability and has some guts in a fight. His win in the Denman Chase was very encouraging and the trip on better ground will play to his strengths.
BoyleSports, Alan Reilly Galopin Des Champs was hugely impressive at Leopardstown again and comprehensively reversed form with Fastorslow. The pace of the Gold Cup should enable Shishkin to remain interested throughout and I wouldn’t rule out L’Homme Presse if it comes up very soft on this return to his preferred left-handed track.
Published on 10 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 18:16, 10 March 2024
