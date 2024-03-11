'I can't believe I have a ride in the Supreme, I can't wait' - 6ft 4in Costello excited about first festival ride

Racing's tallest jockey is bubbling with excitement before his first festival ride on Asian Master in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Thomas Costello will tower above his colleagues in the festival's curtain-raiser, standing at 6ft 4in in his bare feet, and, while Asian Master might face a tall order in trying to take down stablemates Tullyhill and Mystical Power as well as a whole host of talented youngsters, the man on board fancies him to outrun his odds.

Costello said: "I can't wait and I still can't believe I have a ride in the Supreme. It's probably the most hyped race of the entire week. The buzz is always biggest for the opening race and to be riding it is incredible. I'm still pinching myself.

"I'm not feeling nervous at the moment and I generally don't suffer from nerves so I think I'll be fine."

Willie Mullins expected Asian Master to be going down the hunters' chase route this season, but he's proven to be way too speedy and talented for that.

The seven-year-old won a maiden hurdle at Thurles in December at 7-1 but took a huge step forward to land a novice hurdle at Navan in January by ten lengths from the smart Better Days Ahead, who is bound for the Martin Pipe on Friday.

On Asian Master's prospects, Costello said: "He's eaten up so it's great to get him over here in one piece as he hasn't done much travelling in his life.

"I think he's entitled to be in the race. He deserves his place in the field. It's a hot race and there are 12 runners so it would be great if he could finish in the first six. If we could get placed and return to the parade ring in second or third that would be brilliant."

Asian Master is one of six runners in the Supreme for Mullins and is 25-1 with Ladbrokes to give Costello a famous first success at Cheltenham.

He is owned by Thomas’s parents Marie and Tony Costello so it would be an unforgettable moment for the family if he managed to bag the first of 28 races this week. Stranger things have happened.

